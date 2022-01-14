Tell Us Patriots-Bills wild-card matchup: Who do you predict will win? Will the Patriots be able to go further than expected? New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and the team celebrate a win as time runs out. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The New England Patriots will play an AFC wildcard game Saturday in Buffalo against the Bills. Do you think we’ll see a Pats win?

The Pats finished second in the AFC East this season and settled into the playoffs as the AFC’s No. 6 seed after a 10-7 record and are looking to get their first playoff win since Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots will have to do so on the road at Orchard Park in what could be single digit temperatures.

The team, led by standout rookie Mac Jones and longtime head coach Bill Belichick, are determined to make a deep playoff run in their first season together, despite coming into the playoffs struggling after losing three of their last four games, including a home loss to Buffalo.

Patriots-Bills: Who do you predict will win? Patriots vs. Bills: Who do you predict will win the wild-card matchup? (Required) Patriots Bills

But how will the team fare in their first taste of playoff action post-Tom Brady? Will the Patriots be able to upset Buffalo and even make it out of the AFC? Should we gas up the duck boats for another parade through downtown Boston?

Advertisement:

Let us know in the survey bellow or email us at [email protected], and we may feature your response in an upcoming story.