Tell Us Who makes the better pumpkin spice latte, Dunkin’ or Starbucks? We'd like to hear where you go for the classic fall drink. Do you prefer PSLs from Dunkin' or Starbucks? Via Shutterstock

There’s no surer sign that fall is about to start than the appearance of pumpkin spice lattes on coffee shop menus.

As the weather gets cooler and leaves start to change color, you might find yourself getting into the spirit of the season by picking up that ubiquitous autumnal beverage, the PSL. Dunkin’ makes a good one, flavored with notes of sweet pumpkin and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar. And you’ve probably also tried the latte at Starbucks, where they use signature espresso, steamed milk, and a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove spices. Between the two chains, it’s hard to decide who makes the better drink.

In 2018, Boston.com compared the two beverages, doing a blind taste test. Judges decided that they were more likely to order a PSL from Starbucks again, although they mentioned that their drink was “more generously spiced, thicker, and far sweeter” than Dunkin’s. While reviewers found the Starbucks’ latte to have a more overpowering taste, it narrowly won when judges were asked if they’d get another one. Now, we’re putting the question to our readers: which chain makes the better PSL?

We want to hear about whether you prefer the pumpkin spice latte from Dunkin’ or Starbucks. What are the flavors that you enjoy in their drinks, and what makes for a more delicious beverage? Maybe you don’t recommend either and get your PSL from somewhere else, like Pavement or Flour. Fill out the form or email us at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.

