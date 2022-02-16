Tell Us Tell us: Will baseball’s labor dispute affect your enjoyment of the Red Sox? How do you feel about the season potentially being delayed or shortened due to the MLB lockout? Fenway Park. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The MLB lockout has put the Red Sox 2022 season in limbo for the foreseeable future.

The lockout, which started in early December has dragged on into February, with no signs of letting up, leaving Opening Day plans up in the air for Red Sox Nation.

The lockout is the league’s first since 1995, meaning for the first time in over 25 years, Red Sox pitchers and catchers likely won’t be reporting to Ft. Meyers, Florida as scheduled.

Even former Boston mayor and current Labor Secretary Marty Walsh recently offered to help mediate talks between the Major League Baseball Players Association and owners encouraging both sides “to continue engagement.”

How will the lockout affect your feelings toward the Red Sox? Will you still be interested in the Sox if the MLB plays a shorter season in 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the form below or email us at [email protected] and your response will be featured in an upcoming article.