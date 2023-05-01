Tell us: How do you rate the Bruins’ collapse?

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒
After recording one of the most impressive regular seasons in NHL history, the Boston Bruins floundered in the NHL playoffs, falling to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the first round.
Despite posting a record of 34-4-3 at home in the regular season, Boston dropped three games on home ice to Florida in the series. The Bruins also failed to capitalize on their 3-1 series lead and lost three straight games for just the second time all season.
After Sunday’s game, Bruins fans were understandably frustrated.
While Boston sports teams have achieved unprecedented success, there have also been huge disappointments, including the 2007 Patriots’ failure to win the Super Bowl after starting the season 18-0. After finishing the regular season with the most points in NHL history, these Bruins losing in the first round also has to rank highly among bad Boston losses.
How do you rate the Bruins’ collapse? Vote in our poll and leave a comment below.
