Tell Us Writers: Boston.com’s Book Club wants your essays, poems, and flash fiction We are open for submissions. Send us your stories about love. (Kyle Johnson/The New York Times)

February is a month for highlighting love in all its forms. Valentine’s Day may have passed, but the Boston.com Book Club is still exploring love through our monthly selection and our next call for creative writing submissions.

Last month, we asked readers to send in their personal essays, poetry, and flash fiction about traveling to another time or universe. We published two of our favorite pieces: “Vertigo” by Lauren Jappe and “Travel in Time” by Tanya Contos.

This month, the Book Club is reading “Small World” by Laura Zigman, a story about two sisters who move in together after they both end their marriages. Zigman will discuss her book with The Silver Unicorn Bookstore’s Megan Birch-McMichael, on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Given that a big focus of the book is the love between siblings, we’re asking for writing that also dives deep into love.

This month’s prompt is: Tell a story about a relationship between two people who share a familial, platonic, or romantic love.

This prompt can be interpreted in whatever way inspires you. Do you have a story to share about your own siblings? Have you written a conversation about a couple in the early stages of love? All submissions are welcome.

Send us a piece of writing that addresses the prompt in no more than 500 words and your work may be featured on our site or on Boston.com’s social media channels. Please only submit your original, unpublished work to Boston.com.

If your piece is chosen for publication, we may be in touch with you about edits to your submission. If we plan to publish your entry, we will contact you directly regarding rate and payment.

Before submitting, please read Boston.com’s Terms of Service and our Community Guidelines.

Submit to the Book Club Februrary prompt: Tell a story about a relationship between two people who share a familial, platonic, or romantic love. Which category is the piece you're submitting? (Required) Short fiction Poetry Essay Submit your work here. (500 words or less.) (Required)