Writers: Boston.com’s Book Club wants your essays, poems, and flash fiction

Stay up-to-date on the Book Club
Catch up on the latest Boston.com Book Club pick and join the virtual author discussions.
February is a month for highlighting love in all its forms. Valentine’s Day may have passed, but the Boston.com Book Club is still exploring love through our monthly selection and our next call for creative writing submissions.
Last month, we asked readers to send in their personal essays, poetry, and flash fiction about traveling to another time or universe. We published two of our favorite pieces: “Vertigo” by Lauren Jappe and “Travel in Time” by Tanya Contos.
This month, the Book Club is reading “Small World” by Laura Zigman, a story about two sisters who move in together after they both end their marriages. Zigman will discuss her book with The Silver Unicorn Bookstore’s Megan Birch-McMichael, on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
Given that a big focus of the book is the love between siblings, we’re asking for writing that also dives deep into love.
This prompt can be interpreted in whatever way inspires you. Do you have a story to share about your own siblings? Have you written a conversation about a couple in the early stages of love? All submissions are welcome.
Send us a piece of writing that addresses the prompt in no more than 500 words and your work may be featured on our site or on Boston.com’s social media channels. Please only submit your original, unpublished work to Boston.com.
If your piece is chosen for publication, we may be in touch with you about edits to your submission. If we plan to publish your entry, we will contact you directly regarding rate and payment.
Before submitting, please read Boston.com’s Terms of Service and our Community Guidelines.
Catch up on the latest Boston.com Book Club pick and join the virtual author discussions.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.