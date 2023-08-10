Tell Us What’s your favorite café on or near a college campus? When students need to escape their dorm in order to focus, where should they go? Plain croissant with strawberry jam and butter at Tatte Bakery & Cafe. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The 2023-24 school year is close at hand for college students in Boston, with schools such as Boston University, Northeastern University and Emerson College starting classes Sept. 5.

With the start of classes (hopefully) comes study sessions, and sometimes it can be hard for students to do that in their dorm room. What’s not to love about trying to study for a midterm worth half your grade while someone down the hall is blasting music?

One potential study destination for students who need to escape their dorm in order to focus is coffee shops and cafés near campus.

Advertisement:

For some students, they may choose a café with multiple locations, such as Tatte Bakery & Café, which has 18 Boston locations.

Other students may opt to go to a small business, such as The Well Coffee House by Suffolk University or Farmers Horse Coffee by Northeastern.

Sometimes a cup of coffee and a snack can be exactly what you need to power through a tough study session. If you like to study or meet up with friends at cafés, we want to hear from you — what is your favorite café on or near a college campus? Which college is it by, and why is it your favorite? Fill out the survey below or send us an e-mail at [email protected], and your response may be featured in an upcoming Boston.com article.

What is your favorite café on or near a college campus? What is your favorite café on or near a college campus? (Required) Name of college or university (Required) Tell us why you chose this café. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.