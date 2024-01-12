The B-Side Get in losers, we’re going to “Mean Girls” 💅 Plus: 🏈 Belichick is OUT Welcome to The B-Side, the daily dose of news you actually want to hear. Katie Cole

ARTS & CULTURE

“Mean Girls”gets a Gen-Z facelift

Image: Jojo Whilden/Paramount. Illustration: Gia Orsino.

Get in losers, we’re going to see “Mean Girls.” Nearly 20 years (!) after the release of Tina Fey’s pop culture classic, the 2024 Gen-Z reboot, featuring a star studded cast of popstars and heart throbs, is set to hit the big screen today. So we took an early trip to the movies to see if it’s worth the hype.

Here’s what to know:

💅As the trailer suggests, this isn’t your mother’s “Mean Girls.” The story’s foundation remains the same: New girl Cady Heron is welcomed into the Plastics, but calamity ensues after she falls for queen bee Regina George’s boyfriend. That said, the movie’s personality is injected with Gen-Z flavor, the obvious update being the inclusion of social media. Plus, many of the OG’s sharp (sometimes problematic) insults are removed or softened, i.e., “fugly slut,” becomes “fugly cow.”

🎶 And surprise: It’s a musical! ICYMI: The OG “Mean Girls”film was adapted into a Broadway musical that ended its run in 2020 (pop sensation Reneé Rapp, who plays Regina in the film, originally got her break as Regina on Broadway). And the 2024 film reboot is based on that musical. However, not every song from the Broadway soundtrack made the film (its soundtrack has 13 songs compared to Broadway’s 21).

🤫 But the movie doesn’t exactly want you to know it’s a musical. At least at first. There’s no singing in the trailer (only a smidge of dancing), a recent trend we’ve seen in other movie-musical trailers like “Wonka” and the new adaptation of the Tony-award winning musical, “The Color Purple.”IMHO, the trailer’s inability to put a stake in the ground seeps into the movie’s identity. The energetic musical numbers that keep the film’s pace get zapped during longer stretches of dialogue (which would normally be filled with song in a full blown musical).

🎥 Overall, the reboot is a fun addition to the “Mean Girls”universe. It has the luxury of leaning on the nostalgia we already know works: Gretchen Weiners (still) trying to make “fetch” happen, Calteen bars, Regina’s mom proclaiming she’s not like the others, etc. And knock-out vocal performances from Rapp (see: “World Burn”) and blockbuster dance numbers keep it fresh. That said, without the cultural obsession of the OG film, the reboot doesn’t stand a chance as being a standalone success (and that’s okay!).

✅ Verdict? It’s definitely worth a watch. My personal barometer for what makes a good musical is if you’re humming the songs when you leave, it’s good (I’ve already listened to “World Burn” five times today). Just don’t think of the reboot as a replacement, rather, a fresh way to celebrate a classic that will seemingly never get old.

👀 Want to see for yourself? You can find tickets near you here.

CITY

Quick & dirty headlines

Image: Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

🏈 New England’s divorce of the century finally happened. Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots have officially parted ways after a remarkable 24 seasons and six Super Bowl rings together. Though Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest coach of all time, things went downhill for him and the team since Tom Brady’s departure (this season’s 4-13 record was his worst ever). He got as emotional as he’s ever been reflecting on his tenure (no tears, but def a shaky voice) in Thursday’s press conference announcing his departure. We think this video accurately captures the state of the region following the news.

🌧️ Rain, rain, go away (seriously, we’re begging). Yet another storm is coming our way tonight, bringing heavy rain (1 to 2 inches) and high winds across the whole state after inflicting a fair share of damage earlier this week. All of Mass. minus the Cape, Islands, and Berkshire County is under a flood watch, and much of Greater Boston will be under a high wind watch through Saturday. You can keep up with the storm’s latest here.

☕ New Boston bites incoming! If you’re looking for a new spot to nosh, may we recommend a few options? For the WFH-ers, Chef Steve “Nookie” Postal is opening a new branch of the popular Revival Café + Kitchen in Watertown this month with quick WiFi, coffee, and delicious bites. For the office lunch aficionados, Makaroni Pasteria is bringing pasta to downtown food hall High St. Place. And for students, Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar is popping up on Jan. 17 at Northeastern’s United Table at International Village (but it’s also open to the public).

🙌🏿 Join in on an MLK day celebration. You’ve got a few to pick from:Mayor Michelle Wu is putting on a day of celebration in BU’s Metcalf hall, complete with speakers, readings, and a keynote conversation from some seriously impressive folks. And the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, MFA, and ICA are offering free Monday admission and some specialized programming. You can also check out this Boston.com article for a full list of options.

THINGS TO DO

Long weekend plans

Pssst! To celebrate Dry January, all our things to do listings this month will be alcohol-free. Cheers!

🥐 Practice your French accent at a croissant-making class. From laminating dough to baking, you’ll learn the ins and outs of crafting this classic pastry (and obv take some home).

🚣 Go to the boat show (but not to buy a boat). At this weekend’sNew England Boat Show, see Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel show off her skills, give paddlesports a try, and practice your casting.

🌵 Build your plant babies a home. Studio by Garden Streets is hosting a succulent terrarium workshop on Sunday. You’ll leave with a lively piece of decor and a green thumb!

👗 Quick! To the museum! It’s your last chance to see “Fashioned by Sargent,” the MFA exhibit of paintings by John Singer Sargent of women, for whom he hand-picked extravagant garments.

👊 Get your intro to martial arts. Trying new things in 2024? Start at Florian Martial Arts Center in Brookline, where women can partake in a three-session Women’s Jiu Jitsu Seminar.

— Written by Claire Nicholas

ONE LAST THING

A downtown clown

Image courtesy of:Heather Alterisio. Illustration by Gia Orsino.

If you walk through Downtown Crossing, a … unique surprise awaits you. And by unique, we mean terrifying.

This week, two inflatable giant clown heads have popped up on the side of Suffolk University’s Modern Theatre. And Bostonians are excited, confused, and a little freaked out.

But it turns out (as many of these things do) to all be in the name of art. These clowns are part of the same series, “Winteractive,” as that giant whale sculpture we told you about a few weeks ago, an initiative that’s trying to get Bostonians out and about in the wintertime.

The president of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, the org responsible for the exhibit, called the sculptures “interesting and whimsical.” And while we’re not knocking the clown-art crowd, for our part, we … prefer the whale. You can see the clowns here.

— Written by Gia Orsino and Emily Schario

