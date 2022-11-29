The B-Side America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳 It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. Welcome to The B-Side: The daily dose of news you actually want to hear.

The British are coming

Patriots plane helps UVA

Travel Tuesday deals

Image: City of Boston Illustration: Katie Cole

You’ve got $23 million to fix the Boston Common. What would you do first? That’s what the Friends of the Public Garden and the City of Boston want to know. Tomorrow is the last day to comment on the proposal for revamping America’s oldest park.

The initial funding was dedicated by former mayor Marty Walsh from the sale of a city-owned parking lot. Friends of the Public Garden are hoping to raise additional funding, but for now, public comment will help to decide what gets prioritized.

Here’s a quick rundown of the plan:

Accessibility is a key part of the new design , with new wheelchair ramps planned for the entrance by the 54th Regiment Memorial on Beacon Street and on the bandstand.

, with new wheelchair ramps planned for the entrance by the 54th Regiment Memorial on Beacon Street and on the bandstand. There’s potential for beer and wine to be sold by the Frog Pond along with updates to the patio area.

along with updates to the patio area. Updating and adding new restrooms is also on the list. The restrooms currently at the Frog Pond do not meet plumbing codes.

is also on the list. The restrooms currently at the Frog Pond do not meet plumbing codes. More trees, everywhere. The Common has seen “significant” loss of its tree canopy over recent years, according to the proposal. The new trees will help to frame views and walkways, resulting in leafier greenspace.

The Common has seen “significant” loss of its tree canopy over recent years, according to the proposal. The new trees will help to frame views and walkways, resulting in leafier greenspace. New, improved, and reconfigured sports fields are in the works, including adding basketball courts and a soccer pitch, moving the tennis courts and adding a pickleball overlay, and building bleachers for those who prefer to watch.

Get a full look at the design and drop your comments here .

Quick & Dirty Headlines

Image: Kin Cheung/ Associated Press. Illustration: Katie Cole

👑 Prince William and his wife, Catherine, are coming to Boston tomorrow. Their three-day trip includes stops at various local organizations and culminates at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony Friday at the MGM Music Hall. Prince William created the Earthshot Prize, a global environmental award worth about $1.1 million for efforts to repair the planet. If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of the British royal couple, a public welcome event with Mayor Michelle Wu will be held at City Hall Plaza at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

❤️ The Patriots lent their team plane to the University of Virginia football team so they could attend three funerals in three different states. UVA football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. were shot and killed on campus while returning from a school trip on Nov. 13. A Patriots spokesperson confirmed to the Globe that Patriots owner Robert Kraft donated the plane and paid for the flights.

Travel Tuesday deals

Image: Jim Cole, Associated Press.Illustration: Katie Cole

🏨 Pop down to Providence with discounted stays at The Dean Hotel. Book two nights and get a third night free. Book between now and Dec. 15 using the promo code ASHWINTER.

✈️ Fly to Europe for less with PLAY airlines. They’re offering 35% off flights to Iceland and 40% off more than 22 European destinations for travel Nov. 24 through March 31, 2023.

🎿 Take a day trip to ski or snowboard at Loon Mountain. Get up to 50% off select day passes or grab a discounted XL Pass for any three days throughout the season.

😎 Travel without all the planning with JetBlue Vacations with up to $750 off flight, hotel, and cruise packages.

🛏 Rest your head anywhere with worldwide discounts on accommodations from Booking.com.

The Year of ‘Gaslighting’

Gif: The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper via giphy. Illustration: Katie Cole

Merriam Webster’s word of the year is “gaslighting,” and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Merriam Webster defines the term as “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage.” There was a 1,740% increase in searches for the term in 2022, and it had high interest all year long. Other top-searched words include “Oligarch,” “Omicron,” “Codify,” and “Queen Consort.”

Still waiting for the day they add “Storrowed” to the dictionary.

