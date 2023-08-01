The B-Side Queen Bey came to slay at Gillette 🐝 Plus: 🦠 A COVID uptick … Welcome to The B-Side, the daily dose of news you actually want to hear. Katie Cole

Budget gets a greenlight

Rona on the rise

Yer a Masshole, Chowdah

MUSIC

Queen Bey has arrived

Images: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Handout.

BeyHive, assemble! Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” stops at Gillette Stadium tonight, her first appearance in Foxborough since 2018.

So whether you’re a diehard whose been counting down the days to the tour or you only know how to scream the lyrics to “Love on Top,” here’s what to know:

💃Renaissance is a dance album paying homage to safe spaces of expression. She wanted to create “a place to scream, release, feel freedom.” Which, for many, is the dance floor. Renaissance honors the Black, queer roots of dance music by sampling tracks and taking inspiration from artists like Big Freedia, Syd, and Grace Jones.

🤑 And not to be dramatic, but this tour might be fixing the economy. You may have seen that she made headlines for allegedly bumping up Sweden’s inflation in May during her tour stop in Stockholm as thousands of fans flocked to the city. But aside from that blip, The Renaissance Tour as well as Taylor’s Swift’s Eras Tour are thought to have boosted local economies. Fans are not only spending money on tour tickets, but also merch, hotels, food, and more.

🎶 When it comes to the concert, prepare for a marathon, not a sprint. At least that’s how one writer who saw the tour put it. Beyoncé puts on a three-hour performance that’s a “non-stop spectacle from start to finish.” And just like the album, this tour is a full-length dance party, especially if you were one of the lucky ones to get a Club Renaissance ticket. Don’t know what to wear? The vibe is Alien Superstar (e.g. lots of glitter, silver, and cowboy hats).

🚂 Didn’t get a special event Commuter Rail ticket? There’s a hack. The drop of Commuter Rail tickets only lasted about 90 minutes before they were gone. But since the show is during the work week, you can technically get there using the regular Foxboro Commuter Rail weekday train (the last train returning to Boston leaves at 10:20 p.m.). That said, if you miss the normal Commuter Rail home, don’t expect to sneak on the special events train back. Read up on the travel deets here.

🚗 Not sure about parking or tailgating? The Globe put together a full guide to getting into the concert, including what you can and can’t bring, as well as a guide to the setlist, special guests, and lyrics you need to know. And if you want the most up-to-date Bey Day info, make sure to follow the Gillette Stadium X account.

📝 Note: If you’re looking to score last-minute tickets, available nosebleed seats were around $150 yesterday.

Image courtesy of Nobee

CITY

Quick & dirty headlines

Image: David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

📝 The state budget is officially in Gov. Healey’s court. The House and Senate gave the greenlight to a compromise version of both chambers’ budgets on Monday, which means it’s now off to Healey’s desk. Some of the big changes in the budget include free community college for students over 25, in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants, and free school lunch. Healey now has 10 days to give it a thumbs up, down, or send over some tweaks. You can read what else made the cut here.

🏗️ “Fossil fuels? I don’t know her.” — probably Mayor Wu. Boston’s buildings are about to get greener after Mayor Wu announced plans to sign an executive order eliminating the use of fossil fuels in new construction and major renovations of city-owned buildings. This means that the HVAC, hot water, and cooking systems in new municipal buildings will not be directly connected to fossil fuels. While Boston’s municipal emissions make up only 2.3% of the city’s entire carbon footprint, over 70% of the city’s emissions are from buildings.

🦠 There’s no reason to worry (yet), but just so you’re aware … There’s been an uptick in the presence of Coronavirus in recent wastewater data (Boston’s data is up 30% in the last two weeks), usually an early indicator of a rise in COVID-19 cases. Also, Boston just raised its risk for West Nile Virus from low to moderate after detecting an increase in infected mosquitoes nearby. No human cases have been confirmed in Boston, but the city’s Health Commission said we probably will soon. Here are the symptoms to look out for.

😋 Add another beer garden to your list. Waltham’s Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. just opened a biergarten at Arsenal Yards, which is fully equipped with Adirondack chairs and umbrellas. And given it’s surrounded by several fabulous restaurants, you can bring your own food into the biergarten, too. Bonus: It’s dog-friendly. As a former Watertown resident, I can attest that this neck of the woods is a stellar place to spend a summer night. You can see the biergarten’s hours here.

ONE LAST THING

A Masshole at birth

Illustration: Emily Schario

“Yer a Masshole, Chowdah.”

That’s what I imagine this puppy’s owner said after it was born with a marking on its back that looks exactly like Cape Cod. You can see for yourself here.

Chowdah the (aptly named) Australian shepherd was born in a litter of nine in Falmouth last week. And while the pup looks mostly black, the Cape-shaped patch of white fur on his back is pretty hard to miss.

Breeder Garret Bentley said he’s excited to find furever homes for the whole squad. So Chowdah could be yours!

