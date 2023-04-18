The B-Side Your Marathon Monday recap 🥇 Plus: 👟 Shoeys at Fenway Welcome to The B-Side, the daily dose of news you actually want to hear. Katie Cole

It’s Tuesday, Boston.

🧾 Katie here. It’s also Tax Day. If you’re a last-minute-Larry, make sure you file today!

👀 What’s on tap today:

An MBTA breakdown

More Boston tech layoffs

Shoeys come to Fenway

Up first…

BOSTON MARATHON

Marathon rewind

Image: Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff. Illustration: Katie Cole

There’s nothing like Marathon Monday. A little rain didn’t stop over 30,000 runners or the thousands of spectators who lined the 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boston yesterday.

Here’s a recap of how the race unfolded:

THE WINNERS

🥇 In the men’s elite field, Evans Chebet beat out an impressive field to win his second consecutive Boston Marathon. The defending champ crossed the finish line in 2:05:54. World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge fell behind in the Newton Hills and came in sixth with a time of 2:09:23 — his slowest career run.

🥇 Women’s elite racer Hellen Obiri took home her first win with a time of 2:21:38. It’s only the second marathon she’s ever competed in (though she’s had an impressive mid-distance career).

🥇 Men’s wheelchair competitor Marcel Hug blew out the competition and set a course record with a time of 1:17:06. This is Hug’s sixth win on the course. His closest competitor, last year’s winner Daniel Romanchuk, came in over 10 minutes later at 1:27:45.

🥇 And for the women’s wheelchair, Susannah Scaroni took the women’s title with a time of 1:41:45 despite having to pull over to fix a loose axle. Scaroni has been circling a win in Boston, having placed in the top five in five previous races.

NOTABLE RACERS

🏒 Boston sports icons laced up yesterday. Bruins legend Zdeno Chara ran the course in 3:38:23, placing 11,732 overall and towering over his fellow runners. Former Red Sox players Ryan Dempster and Brock Holt ran it in 4:42:11 and 5:46:57, respectively.

🦄 The oldest racers on the course were 81-year-olds Hansi Rigney and Tyson Park. The incredible octogenarians finished with times of 5:07:42 and 5:04:33, respectively.

💛 Henry Richard, the older brother of Martin Richard who lost his life in the 2013 marathon bombings, ran for the second year in a row . He and a group of Martin’s childhood friends ran for Team MR8 from the Martin Richard Foundation.

🏁 Crowd favorite Des Linden and 2018 champion finished her 10th Boston Marathon in 18th place.

Want more of the marathon? Check out our video of sights and scenes from Heartbreak Hill here.

CITY

Quick & dirty headlines

Image: Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

🚇 An MBTA train broke down on one of the biggest days of the year. A Green Line train suddenly stopped between Copley and Arlington stations, leaving passengers stuck and creating delays. The train broke down at about 2:50 p.m. and sat for around an hour while riders were packed inside and the Marathon continued above. The breakdown was caused by a mechanical failure, and shuttle buses had to replace service between Arlington and Haymarket while the issue was fixed.

👑 The fastest Bostonians have been crowned! Mayor Wu announced the recipients of the new ‘Fastest Bostonian’ award from the City of Boston and the B.A.A . On the men’s side, Northeastern grad student Vinny Castronuovo finished the race with a personal record time of 2:25:56. Women’s runner Shannon Lamarre also scored a personal record and secured the award with her time of 2:54:34. And Danielle Bishop, the first runner from Boston to compete in the non-binary category, took the fastest in their category with a time of 3:32:29.

💻 More layoffs impact the local tech industry. Boston-based cybersecurity firm Snyk announced a layoff of over 10% of their staff on Friday, blaming a weak economy. Liquor delivery service Drizly cut 100 jobs and said it was part of their business integration with Uber, which bought Drizly in 2021. Human resources tech company Workhuman also recently cut staff, but didn’t say how many. These recent layoffs come at a time when economists are predicting there may be a mild recession next year.

🦐 The South of France is coming to SoWa. Marseille, a new spot from restaurateur Loic Le Garrec , is set to open in the South End by the end of the month. The restaurant will highlight cuisine from Southern France, especially seafood, and draw on Spanish, Italian, Moroccan, and Northern African flavors. Yum. The eatery will open in the fixed-up former home of French restaurant Brasserie.

ONE LAST THING

Shirtlessness and Shoeys at Fenway

Image: Jim Davis/Globe Staff

In other sports news, things got pretty wild at Fenway this Patriots Day Weekend.

In what was compared to a scene from Woodstock ‘99 , a sea of fans waiting out a rain delay in the bleachers decided to take off their shirts to get the party going. One fan was seen doing a shoey (drinking alcohol from a shoe) in the stands. Over the weekend, a series of people drinking shoeys popped up around Fenway, as shown in a video compilation posted on Only In Boston .

Emily Schario finished the race in 4:55:54.

