Boston’s best Black Friday deals 🚨

Heads up on Thanksgiving traffic

A new disco pizza place

Wellfleet dolphins rescued

SHOPPING

Do Black Friday like a local

The B-Side team will be OOO this Thursday and Friday, but we will still want to make sure you’re scoring all the local Black Friday deals. Here’s what you can’t miss this week:

🐶 For the dog moms and dads, take 30% off Walden Meat products at all Polkadog locations from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Get threes times the Polka Dog rewards points on all Cyber Monday purchases, too.

🎸 For the music lovers, snag this sweet BOGO deal from Big Night:buy one $100 gift card, get a $100 gift card for FREE (up to $500 purchase).

🎵 For the BSO fans, get 20% off select Holiday Pops concerts and up to 40% off select BSO concerts. The deal lasts through Nov. 28; use the promo code CYBERSALE . I’ll definitely be adding Pops tickets to my cart this week.

🍷 For the wannabe sommeliers, Mayhew Wine Shop in Fort Point is running a $40 deal on their favorite specialty Champagne, and a $10 deal on a cozy Spanish red blend that’s perfect for your sipping (or gifting) pleasure.

💃 For the fashionistas, take 25% off your purchase at Kada . This locally owned pop-up at The Current in the Seaport is known for its elevated and sustainable basics. You’ll also receive a free mini bouquet from Berry Branch , a local, woman-owned flower shop, with any Kada in-store purchase (while supplies last).

🛎️ For the stay-cationers, book one night at Hotel Commonwealth and get a second night for just $20 . But you must book between Nov. 25 and 28. Valid for stays between Nov. 25 and March 31 (some restrictions apply).

💪 For fitness lovers, Booty by Brabants is taking 40% off items in-store and online starting today through Saturday (exclusions apply). Get the leggings you’ve been eyeing. You deserve it.

🎁 And to wrap it all up, Constant Contact will offer complimentary gift wrapping for shoppers who attend The Holiday Market at the Snowport on Nov. 26 and 27.

CITY

Quick & Dirty Headlines

🚘 When is the best time to drive home for Thanksgiving? Technically, Thanksgiving. But we know most of you are looking to GTFO earlier than that, so here are the times you should AVOID driving, according to AAA and MassDOT . Traffic on 93 North will peak between 2 and 7 p.m. today, with 93 South being horrible pretty much all day. Wednesday from 10 a.m and 8 p.m. will be the worst on I-90 West. And I-95 South will see traffic today, with it peaking Wednesday afternoon.

👔 The Financial District’s heyday may be over. While the city has long been a finance-and-insurance hub, it’s the only major sector in Mass. that hasn’t grown over the past year. What’s to blame? Definitely the pandemic and the rise of remote work. And the high cost of housing isn’t helping. Eastern Bank CEO Bob Rivers, for example, is cutting back on office space as many office staffers are working remotely.

🍕 The home of the two-and-a-half foot-long pizza opens a second location. Tenderoni’s, the fun and funky pizza spot run by James Beard finalist Tiffani Faison, opens its Fenway location this Friday . Bigger and bolder than the original location at High Street Place, the Fenway restaurant will be complete with 140 seats, two bars, an expanded menu, and ’70s and ’80s disco roller rink vibes. If Lisa Frank ever threw a pizza party, it would definitely be here.

THINGS TO DO

Book your tickets now

🩰 Plan an iconic evening at The Nutcracker from Boston Ballet. It opens this Friday, and tickets start at $45 .

🎤 Get down with the powerhouse voices behind SIX The Musical at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. The Tony Award-winning musical is a spin on the six wives of Henry VII and runs now through Dec. 31. | Tickets start at $54.75

🎄 Hear the sounds of the season at the Boston Pops holiday show at the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Make sure to capitalize on the deal we mentioned above! Performances start Dec. 1.

🎊 Get a jump on your New Year’s Eve plans with the New Year’s Eve Comedy Show at Marriott Quincy . Tickets start at $25. Saturday, Dec. 31, 7:30 to 9 p.m. or 9:30 to 11 p.m.

😱 Snag seats to scary holiday movie screenings at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. Watch twisted takes on holiday tales throughout the month of December in their after-midnight showings .

ONE LAST THING

Some good news

Seven stranded dolphins were rescued from Wellfleet Harbor yesterday. I hope I’m not the only one who’s learning that we have dolphins in Mass.

The pod was stuck in a shallow spot that has a track record of trapping animals in its quickly receding tides. The International Fund for Animal Welfare treated the dolphins and sent the mammals back into deeper waters off West Dennis Beach. I hope they’ll make it home in time for Thanksgiving.

Editor’s note: The Tenderoni’s opening is now Friday, Nov. 25. This story has been updated.