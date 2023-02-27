The B-Side Say it ain’t snow ❄️ Plus: 🐶 RIP Penny Welcome to The B-Side, the daily dose of news you actually want to hear. Katie Cole

It’s Monday, Boston.

🏀 Need something to hype you up this morning? Watch Jayson Tatum’s game-winning basket from the C’s win over the 76ers this weekend. I’m not sure what’s more satisfying: the last-second win, or the enraged Philly fans.

👀 What’s on tap today:

MBTA slow zone data

I think I’ll go to Providence

Rent TB’s condo

Up first…

WEATHER

Did someone say snowstorm?

Image: David L. Ryan/Globe Staff. Illustration: Katie Cole

Okay, snowstorm feels a little generous when describing this incoming system. But it has the potential to be the biggest snow event the Boston area has seen all winter. And it will definitely impact your Tuesday commute. Here’s what you need to know:

Advertisement:

❄️ It all starts tonight. Luckily, it won’t impact your commute home as the snow will likely roll in around 8 or 9 p.m., with the heaviest snow falling overnight. National Weather Service spokesman Bill Simpson said we’re looking at about two to four inches of accumulation in the Greater Boston area Monday night into Tuesday morning. Or as some local meteorologists have described it : plowable. A word you probably haven’t heard in a while.

💻 You might want to WFH Tuesday (assuming you can). The snow will continue through mid-morning with the possibility of another inch or so of accumulation, so the morning slog to work will be sloppy. We’ll eventually transition to rain, but when exactly is TBD. You can keep up with the latest updates on NWS Boston’s Twitter .

🙄 But it’s just a couple inches! That was my reaction, too. But Simpson wants to remind folks that because our winter has been so mild, “people haven’t gotten their winter driving skills worked on, so you really want to be safe, even though it might not be a big blockbuster.” He thinks one inch of snow is usually worse than 10, since drivers don’t normally slow down in one inch.

Advertisement:

🚗 And if you live in Boston, make sure you’re signed up for emergency alerts so you can be notified of a snow emergency. If you like to plan ahead, here’s a map of where you can park during a snow emergency and a quick reminder of space saver rules.

CITY

Quick & dirty headlines

Image: Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

🐌 Want to know why the T is running painfully slow? Now you can! The MBTA just released a January report detailing all the slow zones across the system , revealing that 13% of Orange Line track, 9% of Red Line track, and almost 14% of Green Line track had speed restrictions in place. The Blue Line was the golden child with zero slow zones. While this is just a January snapshot, the MBTA said you’ll be able to see daily slow zone updates and their reasonings on a public dashboard sometime in March.

📅 Gov. Healey’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment starts today. Healey plans to sign an executive order this afternoon that will appoint over 30 Black leaders from across the state to serve on it (you can see the roster here ). Healey said her admin is committed to centering equity in all they do, which, in her words, means ensuring those “most impacted by our policy have a seat at the decision-making table.” The council will offer Healey advice on issues related to economic prosperity and the wellbeing of the state’s Black community.

Advertisement:

✌️ “I think I’ll go to Providence.” — Bostonians fed up with rent prices. And there’s data to prove it. The 2023 Apartment List Renter Migration Report found that 9.4% of Bostonians looking to leave the city searched for places in Providence last year. Which makes sense given that the average one-bedroom in Providence is around $1,700 a month compared with $3,000 in Boston. So, is there anyone looking to move to Boston to save money on rent? New Yorkers.

😢 Spencer’s sister joins him in doggy heaven. Less than two weeks after Spencer, the official dog of the Boston Marathon, passed away, his four-legged sister Penny was put down . The Powers family made the difficult decision after the vet discovered internal bleeding and tumors on her liver and spleen. She was supposed to be on the course for this year’s marathon to carry out Spencer’s legacy of holding a Boston Strong flag in his mouth. Rich Powers announced the news on his IG , sharing that they are in a “fog of disbelief.”

ONE LAST THING

A condo fit for the GOAT

Image courtesy of Susan Carnes

Need a new place to rent? How about Tom Brady’s Tampa condo?

The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom condo in Tampa’s Davis Islands neighborhood is officially on the rental market . The ritzy property (pictured above) was built in 2019 and features 13-foot windows with views of Tampa Bay, an elevator, a four-car garage, a rooftop terrace, and a custom wine cellar.

Advertisement:

But renting Brady’s former pad will cost you: $60,000 a month, to be exact. Which shouldn’t come as a surprise given that a jar of sand from the alleged spot where he filmed his recent retirement video was approaching $100,000 after 119 bids on eBay earlier this month.

🏡 Thanks for reading! While I couldn’t find a $60,000 a month condo in Boston, I did find one for $30,000 that also has an elevator. But at that price, I’d expect the kitchen to be a little more spacious.

💃 Keep up with us @BostonBSide on IG, TikTok, and Twitter. Send comments and suggestions to [email protected]