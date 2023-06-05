The B-Side Pup-friendly patios are open for business 🐶 Plus: 🍸 The pornstar martini Welcome to The B-Side, the daily dose of news you actually want to hear. Katie Cole

🍶 Cheers to this: The Koji Club, a Brighton-based sake bar, was just named one of the best bars in America by Esquire magazine, just weeks after making Conde Nast Traveler’s “Best New Restaurants in the World” list. Long story short, make a res now.

Here’s some news to wag about: 23 Boston patios are officially dog-friendly. This initiative, announced in May, is all about making the city more family- and furbaby-friendly.

So whether you’re a pup owner or a pup admirer, here’s what to know:

🐶 If you’re bringing your dog, the city has some firm rules. The big one is that they’re only allowed in designated dog-friendly spaces outlined at each restaurant and are prohibited from going inside (unless they’re a service dog).

👅 They must be on their best behavior. While you might let your dog lick your plate at home, no Lady and the Tramp conduct is allowed on any patio. They’re also not allowed on tables or chairs (even though they might look cute while doing so), must have all their required licenses and rabies vaccinations, and be on a leash or in a pet carrier at all times.

🚰 And there’s a few common courtesies to keep in mind. The city suggests bringing your own water bowl since restaurants can only serve dogs water in containers their owner brings (or in a single use container). And try not to encourage employees to pet your dog — they technically can’t touch them while working.

🍺 It looks like local breweries are going to have a hot dog summer: Eight of the 23 approved pup patios are either beer gardens or breweries. Here’s the current list:

🍽️ There are some great pup-friendly restaurants with casual vibes. Perfect for your pooch:

🍝 And there are plenty of date-night spots for a party of three. Here are the pet-approved restaurant on the ritzier end:

👀 And more are on the way! Some patio approvals are still in the pipeline, so stay tuned.

Quick & dirty headlines

🚇 The MBTA wants you to manage your expectations. We imagine they’re already pretty low. The agency’s new board chair said that riders can expect to see an “incremental series of improvements” to the T, i.e., expect to see a different T in a year from now, not just a few months. This is because things like lifting slow zones need to be integrated into bigger organizational changes for there to be a significant impact, and that kind of structural change doesn’t happen overnight. And to add to the T’s to-do list, today is the deadline to update the agency’s workplace safety plan for federal regulators.

🏓 Fenway Park will become Pickleball central. 12 pickleball courts will deck the outfield from July 13 to 16 as part of a collab between America’s oldest ballpark and fastest growing sport. The event will feature both professional and amateur tournaments as well as open play for fans. Price wise, you’re probably best off signing up for the amateur tournament — it’s a $150 fee to play if you get picked. But if you’ve got money to blow, feel free to sign up for an 80-minute court reservation for up to 10 people (that’ll be $1,500).

🤑 Free food at Civility Social House starts today. The newish Assembly Square restaurant is launching their “Progressive Happy Hour” where all guests who purchase a bev at the bar between 4 and 4:30 p.m. can order any item off the slider menu for free. And even if you miss the tight window, you can still get a 75% discount on the same menu from 4:30 to 5 p.m., 50% between 5 and 5:30 p.m., and 25% off from 5:30 to 6 p.m. And if sliders aren’t your thing, you can get 50% off their shareable plates menu at the bar from 4 to 6 p.m., too. Both deals are fair game Monday through Friday.

🍺 The Boston location of Long Live Beerworks is open for business. The Rhode Island-based brewery just soft launched its Roxbury location this weekend and will have modified hours for the rest of the week (extended hours are coming soon). Their new taproom has an open layout with views into their brew space, in addition to a cozy patio. Plus, they’ll be hosting a Bonsai bar Wednesday night where you can grab a drink while making tiny trees — an unsuspecting yet killer combo.

Weekday plans

🌹 Stop and smell (and prune) the roses at the Kelleher Rose Garden in The Fens. You can help to clean up the rose beds on Tuesday evenings in June. Sign up info is here.

🍻 Sip on local brews at D&D Beer Garden on City Hall Plaza. This partnership between Distraction Brewing, of Roslindale, and Democracy Brewing, of Downtown Crossing, opens June 7.

🖼️ Celebrate Pride at the MFA with a Friday evening “Spotlight Talks” celebrating LGBTQ communities. You can also catch a screening of The Watermelon Woman, a landmark of queer cinema.

🎥 Cinephiles, rejoice! The Coolidge Corner Theatre will host New England premiere screenings of the brand new 70mm print of Boogie Nights this Friday. You can also see Lawrence of Arabia and Nope in 70mm starting Sunday.

🤌 Spice up your classic beer tasting with a class from Curio Spice Co. and Lamplighter. They’ll walk you through sustainably-sourced spices and share how they use them in their brews.

The drink of the summer

First it was the espresso martini, then the “Dirty Shirley,” and now a … pornstar martini? We somehow land on a drink of the summer every year, so how exactly do we get there?

Globe staff writer Beth Teitell asked around, and there are a few ideas: Cocktail influencer Tiff Baira thinks it all starts on social media. Editorial director of Milk Street J.M. Hirsch says it can “trickle down” from high-end mixologists (remember Miranda Priestly’s cerulean blue speech from The Devil Wears Prada? Same idea.). And local bar consultant Naomi Levy thinks customers like to lean on proven winners.

It’s likely all of the above with a splash of marketing, which helped us land on this year’s potential drink of the summer: the pornstar martini. The vanilla vodka drink is made with passion fruit, lime, and a shot of Prosecco on the side.

But don’t think too hard on how the drink’s creator landed on its name — he just thought it looked like a drink a pornstar would have.

