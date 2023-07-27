The B-Side Will this fall be a boom or bust? 🍁 Plus: 🥪 Revere’s best sando Welcome to The B-Side, the daily dose of news you actually want to hear. Katie Cole

It’s gettin’ hot in here

New city councilor

Revere’s best sando

WEATHER

Summer rain ≠ gorgeous fall

Image: Michael Dwyer/AP. Illustration: Emily Schario.

“This rain might suck, but it means we’re going to have a beautiful fall.” That’s a line I’ve heard a ton this summer (and started believing myself).

But after talking with Jonathan Webb, an arborist at Mount Auburn Cemetery, I learned we might be kidding ourselves …

Here’s what to know:

😓 Some trees are still stressed from last summer’s drought. And when trees are stressed, they can lose their leaves prematurely and start changing color sooner, creating a lackluster peak. Just think back to last fall: The foliage was muted and leaves were dropping early. “They were just like ‘OK, I’m done,’” Webb said. And one wet summer isn’t going to change that.

🍄 Rain and humidity can also lead to tree diseases. And we’ve had a lot of both. In addition to dropping early, fungal issues cause the leaves to brown and curl at the edges (the trees on Memorial Drive have been struggling with this). Which means even healthier trees whose fall color benefits from the rain might look a little patchy this season. “It may not be a plentiful, lush canopy,” Webb said.

🌳 Trees in urban areas (like Boston) are generally in a constant state of stress. Whether it’s dealing with longer stretches of hot weather or having salt inadvertently sprayed on their roots in the winter, urban trees “have an uphill battle,” Webb said. Even flash floods don’t really do much because the water goes right into the drain and doesn’t have time to absorb into the ground. “We need those slow rains for a couple of days. But that’s what we’re missing,” Webb said.

🍁 But it’s not bad news for all trees. “I think you’re going to have some nice colors, but overall, the trees aren’t going to have a full canopy of leaves,” Webb said, specifically in more urban areas. But when it comes to the leaf-peeping hot spots in Western Mass., Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire, he thinks they’ll have a much better season since those trees aren’t under the same kind of stress.

😭 Thought bubble: Now I can’t stop thinking about trees being stressed.

Looking to make new friends in Boston?

Image courtesy of Hint Social

👯Calling all Bostonians who want to meet IRL. Say hello to Hint Social, the ultimate app for meeting new people and sharing things to do together. Founded right here in Boston, Hint Social goes beyond letting you know about fun events going on in the city — it adds in the social and allows you to meet people who share your interests. Join the community by downloading the app for FREE, and find your next pickleball partner, Pats watch party, or rooftop fitness event. Some upcoming events you’ll find on the app include (hurry, spots fill fast!):

And if you’re an organization itching to host your next event or community group on the app, you can reach out here.

CITY

Quick & dirty headlines

Image: NWS Boston

🥵 It’s gettin’ hot in here. While Wednesday’s weather fell short of us starting a heat wave, today and Friday will certainly make up for it with a “feels like” temp hovering near 100. And severe thunderstorms are expected tonight with a possible tornado. Mayor Wu has declared a heat emergency and plans to open all 15 cooling centers and 64 splash pads around town. Long story short: Heat waves can endanger anyone, regardless of age or health, so hydrate, stay indoors if you can, and slather on that SPF.

🙋‍♀️ Let’s give a warm welcome to Boston’s newest City Councilor. Sharon Durkan, a 32-year-old Beacon Hill resident, won Tuesday’s special election to replace former District 8 councilor Kenzie Bok in a landslide with nearly 70% of the vote (albeit, the turnout was v low). She’ll now represent the district that includes Beacon Hill, Back Bay, and Fenway through the end of the year. To serve a full term, she’ll have to win again this fall and she’ll likely face the same opponent, Montez Haywood, yet again.

🏬 Boston’s empty storefronts might not be empty for long. Two dozen small businesses just received a city grant from pandemic-era funds to help them expand their business and move into vacant storefronts around town. This initiative is all part of Wu’s efforts of bringing more foot traffic downtown post-COVID. 75% of the businesses are minority-owned and more than 60% are women-owned. You can see the full list of recipients here (and if you’re a regular reader, you’ll recognize one of them!).

🍟 Seagulls may have won the battle, but Sullivan’s will win the war. Thanks to its proximity to the water and tasty food, Sullivan’s Castle Island in Southie has a seagull problem. But the days of eating outdoors there are over after the restaurant decided to close its outdoor dining section thanks to the pesky sky rats. Their rule is if a gull steals a customer’s food, they’ll remake it for free. But the birds last weekend were so brazen that Sullivan’s couldn’t keep up with the orders they had to remake.

ONE LAST THING

Revere’s best sando

Image: John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

What’s the best Italian sub in the Boston area? Keonte Henson, a.k.a. @wannabestayathomedad on TikTok, thinks it’s hands down New Deal Fruit in Revere.

The 26-year-old content creator — best known for posting TikTok videos of himself eating and reviewing food from local restaurants — tried this meat-packed sub in his car (per usual), and could only describe it as “a blessing.”

He noted the freshness of the ingredients and how all the wet ingredients were placed on top of the meat and cheese to not soak the bread. “That’s professionalism,” he said.

Final score? He gave it a 94 out of 100, one of the highest food ratings of his whole series. You can watch the full video with his reaction and commentary here.

🥪 Thanks for reading! Brb. On my way to Revere.

