3 … 2 … 1 … BOOM! 🎆

Happy Friday, Boston!

🎆 Here’s a fun July 4th factoid: Boston was one of the first cities to light fireworks off on the Fourth circa 1777 on the Common. If only the Pops were around …

👀 What’s on tap today:

Affirmative action is out

MBTA service changes

Hit the streets

Up first…

SUMMER FRIDAYS

Land of the free weekend plans

Image: Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff. Illustration: Emily Schario

Happy long weekend-eve! If you’re a last minute-larry who’s in town this weekend without any Fourth plans, we got you.

Here’s how we think you should spend it:

🌊 Head down to Harborfest — it kicks off today! This five-day festival is one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the country, commemorating Boston’s revolutionary and maritime history. There are fireworks, historical reenactments, live music, walking tours, and more. But don’t worry, there are plenty of non-history events, too. Here are our favorites (all of which are free):

🐶 Don’t forget to dress your dog in red, white, and blue for Poochapalooza! You and other pet owners can gather on The Steps of Downtown Crossing for a chance for your pooch’s fit to be awarded either “Most Patriotic,” “Best in Show, “Best Team,” or “Most Creative.” Plus, if your dog wins, you’ll win a night’s stay at the Omni Parker House Hotel. You can enter them into the competition here.

⚓ Celebrate the Fourth all week long with Dockfest at The Anchor. The Charlestown celebration kicks off July 1 and offers classic fireworks and live music, but is also hosting unique festivities like a patriotic succulent paint party, movie nights, and yappy hour. You can see the full event lineup here.

🍻 Start the celebrations early at the Sam Adams Downtown Boston Taproom. They’ll be hosting rooftop parties with DJ Jungle Punk on June 30 and July 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free!

🎆 And of course, it wouldn’t be Fourth in Boston without seeing the Pops on the Esplanade. They’ll be playing all your fav patriotic tunes with special performances from R&B Soul Group En Vogue, Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez, and many more. Just be sure to bring a chair or blanket, and get there early since space fills up quickly! The fireworks blast off at 10:30 p.m. Here’s a great guide for the best way to see them.

🍕 Need a snick snack during the show? Sonsie has a July 4th BOGO pizza deal. The Newbury Street restaurant will be offering to-go BOGO pizzas where you can get two of their margherita pizzas for $18.

🧨 Speaking of fireworks … Here’s a complete list of all fireworks shows in Mass.

🇺🇸 Side bar: If you’re a wannabe history buff but flushed everything out of your brain post-AP U.S. history, here’s a five-minute refresher on the history of July 4th.

CITY

Quick & dirty headlines

Image: Erin Clark/Globe Staff

🎓 The Supreme Court overturned using affirmative action in college admissions. But local colleges and universities say they’re still committed to maintaining a diverse student body, but how they go about doing that will have to change. Many are looking to states like California, where race-conscious admissions practices have been banned since the ’90s, for a blueprint. But regardless of how local schools adapt, it’s likely that the ruling could cause a significant decline in the number of minority students admitted to the country’s most elite schools. You can read Harvard’s response here.

🚇 A short circuit is likely to blame for last year’s Red Line death. As well as a 19-foot blind spot, and a train operator pushing the “close door” button without checking to see if all doors were safely closed. This combination of MBTA equipment and human failure is ultimately responsible for 39-year-old Robinson Lalin’s death last year, according to a new report from the National Transportation Safety Board. And while the T has taken steps to prevent another incident like this, the agency is still facing a lawsuit filed by Lalin’s family.

😅 Buckle up for MBTA July service changes. The Green Line will be in the spotlight next month as shuttle buses will replace the entire B Branch between Kenmore and BC from July 17 through 28 for track work; service between Lechmere and Union Square Stations will be suspended for 42 days from July 18 to August 28 (use the 86, 87, and 91 buses instead); and service between North Station and Gov. Center will be suspended from July 29 through August 9. You can see the full list of disruptions here, which also include the Red Line, Orange Line, and Commuter Rail.

👀 P.S. In case you need to be reminded again: The Sumner Tunnel will be shut down for two months starting Tuesday, July 5. Here are the best ways to beat the impending traffic.

ONE LAST THING

Hitting the open streets

Image: Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Open Newbury Street kicks off its series of car-free Sundays.

For 16 weeks starting July 2, the iconic Back Bay that’s normally a parking nightmare will transform into a haven for cyclists, pets, rollerbladers, and pedestrians. Cars won’t be allowed on Newbury Street between Berkeley Street and Mass. Ave. (plus a few side streets) from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The extra room is all for creating more space for community and play, as local businesses, vendors, and musicians are able to expand into the street. According to the Back Bay Association President, Open Newbury Street has been a coup to their sales and customer engagement.

And lucky for us, we can enjoy it every Sunday through Oct. 15. These are the best ways to get around that part of town during the event.

🚲 Thanks for reading! It’s giving European vibes, and I am here for it.

Programming note: We're off for the week of the Fourth, so we'll be back in your inbox on July 10. Enjoy the holiday!