Now THIS is the coolest summer job 😎

A state budget, at last

Supermoon double feature

This is the bad place

Up first…

GOOD NEWS

July stories to smile about

Images: Rick Rycroft/AP; David L. Ryan/Globe Staff; Ken Steinkamp. Illustration: Emily Schario.

July was a month of Fs: Flash floods, freak weather, and foggy fireworks. While nasty weather news was clogging the headlines, you may have missed a few bright spots:

☀️ The fishbowl weather is gone (for now). It’s been Boston’s fifth wettest July on record, so what better way to shepherd in a new month with air quality that doesn’t make you feel like you’re underwater? Although today is going to err on the stickier side, Tuesday through Thursday are looking GLORIOUS with Wednesday’s low-70s temps giving fall vibes (Tuesday night’s temps might be in the 50s!). That said, the stick and the ick will be making a comeback this weekend, so open your windows and soak in the dry weather while you can.

⚽ This junior at Harvard has the coolest summer job. Unlike her peers who are backpacking across Europe or interning at McKinsey, 21-year-old Josefine Hasbo is a starting midfielder for her native Denmark in the Women’s World Cup — the first player to represent Harvard at the tournament. But I’m sure her Harvard squad is eager for her return: Just take a look at her novel-length list of achievements. You can catch her playing in the highlights from Denmark’s win against China here(she’s No. 2).

🏆 BU’s Jenga Building is getting global attention. The university’s Center for Computing and Data Sciences just made the shortlist for the World Architecture Festival’s best building of the year and for best interior design. The building’s architects made it their mission to make it look as non-officey as possible, and it’s just as cool on the inside: It’s carbon neutral, 100% fossil fuel-free, and heated and cooled with Geothermal wells that are the depth of two John Hancock buildings. You can see the full list of the other top buildings here.

🎓 This student didn’t know English five years ago. Now she’s valedictorian. We hear a lot about students who are the first in their family to go to college, but Lourdjinia Louis, this year’s valedictorian at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School, is the first in her family to graduate high school. She came to the U.S. from Haiti five-and-a-half years ago without knowing a lick of English. But she always asked questions, stayed after school every day, and attended tutoring on the weekends. Her next goal? To become a doctor.

💍 A dinner date surprise turned into an engagement ring. Back in 2021, a 70-year-old Rhode Island couple was out to dinner when the woman slurped up a massive, quahog pearl while eating clams, considered to be one of the rarest gemstones. For context, a clam would need to go untouched for 50 years to make a pearl this big. A few months ago, the couple turned the rare jewel into an engagement ring to seal the deal. I know what Hallmark’s next rom-com will be about.

CITY

Quick & dirty headlines

Image: Elisa Amendola/AP

💰 It looks like we finally have a state budget. A compromise version of the budget proposed by the House and the Senate is set to be delivered to both chambers today for a vote. But what exactly made the final wish list (e.g. in-state tuition for all Mass. residents regardless of immigration status, extra money for the T, etc.) is still a mystery. Assuming it passes, Gov. Healey will have 10 days to review and sign the budget — and issue any vetoes. So stay tuned!

🚌 Red Line riders: Prepare for weeknight shuttle buses. The T’s latest list of service changes for August hit Braintree branch riders the hardest, as most of it will be closed for track work every Tuesday through Thursday after 8:45 p.m. and every weekend next month. South Shore Commuter Rail riders will also see a similar set of diversions. And a friendly reminder that through August 9, Orange Line trains will bypass Haymarket and Green Line service will be suspended between North Station and Gov. Center. You can see the full list of diversions here.

✊🏿 NAACP leaders are hoping to energize young Black voters. Thousands of people were in the Seaport this weekend for the NAACP’s National Convention attending educational panels, cultural events, and speeches from big names like Vice President Kamala Harris, Robert Kraft, and Rep. Ayana Pressley. But there was a key message from the NAACP’s president: “We cannot rest on our laurels,” especially in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning affirmative action, books bans, and a presidential election on the horizon. Translation: Show up to the polls.

🌙 Get pumped for a Supermoon double feature. Two supermoons will make an appearance in August, with the first showing set for Tuesday evening. Since it’s closer to Earth, the moon will look much brighter and bigger, hence the name. And we get to do it all over again on August 30. Having two supermoons in the same month is called a “blue moon,” and it won’t happen again until 2037. In case you can’t look out the window tomorrow night, you can watch a live webcast as it rises over the Colosseum in Rome.

THINGS TO DO

Weekday checklist

Image courtesy of Night Shift Brewing

🏒 Cheers to Bergy at Night Shift. To honor Patrice Bergeron’s retirement from the B’s, the brewery is dropping its “Captain 37: The Patrice Pilsner,” a crisp beer with notes of honey and biscuit. Grab a pint while it lasts!

🍿 See hip hop on the big screen. The Coolidge Corner Theatre’s film program: “Been here for years: Hip Hop at 50” will showcase hip hop’s cultural influence through documentaries, concert films, and more. The first film kicks off Tuesday.

🏮 Bask in the lantern glow at the Franklin Park Zoo. The 72-acre zoo will be decked out in gorgeous lights and lanterns starting Friday, showcasing everything from ice-breathing dragons to a 33-foot sphinx.

😂 Laugh your a** off for a good cause. Dorchester Brewing Co. is hosting a comedy show with eight of the city’s best comedians with the proceeds benefiting a local’s fundraising goal for the Chicago Marathon.

💃 Enjoy the weather with free Zumba on the Hatch Shell. This high-energy workout infused with Latin rhythm kicks off on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Registration is encouraged.

ONE LAST THING

Stars, they’re just like us!

Image: Richard Shotwell/Invision. Illustration: Emily Schario.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were in the bad place last week, a.k.a. stuck at Logan.

Like a lot of flyers last Wednesday, the celebrity couple and their family dealt with seven hours of delays before having their flight bumped to the next day. Unable to find a hotel room, they opted to spend $600 on neck pillows and blankets to create a makeshift bed at their gate. Honestly, their setup was quite impressive.

But Massport eventually kicked them out. Luckily, they were able to find shelter in a friend of a friend’s attic around 1 a.m.

Commenters were both sympathetic and shocked this could happen to two A-listers, with one writing: “I truly don’t mean this to be mean but I didn’t think this stuff happened to rich people.”

