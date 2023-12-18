The B-Side Massholes are … good tippers? 🤯 Plus: ☔ Brace for a sloppy commute Welcome to The B-Side, the daily dose of news you actually want to hear. Katie Cole

It’s Monday, Boston.

🚇 Welp … Two people jumping off a moving Red Line train into the Neponset River wasn’t on our 2023 bingo card. But if it was on yours, you definitely won.

👀 What’s on tap today:

Brace for a sloppy commute

Getting paid … to vote?

Taylor Swift is in the building

Up first…

12 DAYS OF B-SIDE

Spreading good news for all to hear

Image: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty. Illustration: Gia Orsino.

The vibes the week before the holiday break are giving adult senioritis. So if you need an extra push to get you through, here’s a handful of holiday news stories clinically proven to boost your serotonin levels:

🛍️ A local business made Oprah’s “favorite things” list. Top It Off is a West Roxbury boutique that sells all kinds of women’s clothing and accessories, but their “Sherry” and “Dawn” gloves made Oprah’s favorite things list for the second year in a row this season. Although the gloves’ rise to stardom made them tough to keep on the shelves last year, CEO and owner Elizabeth Hoenscheid says that they’re well-stocked for the holiday rush this year. You can check out the gloves (only $25!) here.

Advertisement:

🎄A Billerica couple refuses to dim their lights. For 29 years, the Lossmans have brought joy to their community with a truly breathtaking display of Christmas lights, outside and in their home, which also serve to raise awareness for local donation causes. And although no one would have blamed them for taking a year off after a series of recent tragedies — medical incidents, the death of their daughter — struck their family, not only did they keep the lights on this year, but they’re also raising money for another local family in need.

⛷️ 300 Santas skiing, $8,000 raised, and a partridge in a pear tree. For one dayeach year, Sunday River ski resort in Maine becomes decidedly more jolly when several hundred skiers and snowboarders suit up as Santa and take to the slopes for a good cause. This “Santa Sunday,” the mountain saw about 300 Santas, which alongside being pretty funny, also raised $8,000 for education charity The River Fund Maine.

💸 Massholes aren’t just generous during the holidays. In fact, Mass. residents are (ever so slightly!) above average tippers, according to Axios Boston. We tipped, on average, 19.2% across sit-down and quick service restaurants, compared to the national average of 18.9%. And even though that number may seem small, it’s kind of a big deal, because that number remained steady even as inflation across the industry cooled off in the latter half of 2023. Way to go, us!

Advertisement:

🐱 Taylor Swift’s birthday is helping local cats get adopted. After the popstar posed with her cat for her “Person of the Year” cover,local animal shelters capitalized on the moment by creating “Taylor Swift Challenges,” asking for $13 donations or dropping adoption fees to $13 in honor of Swift’s birthday, Dec. 13. Some have even named cats in need after Swift references, or created marketing campaigns around the cover to bring their animals attention. Check out a list of participating shelters here.

ADVERTISEMENT

TOGETHER WITH THE BOSTON RUN SHOW

Casual runners 🤝marathon pros

🏃‍♀️💨 Love a good jog? The Boston Run Show is the spot where runners of all levels — from the “I’m more of a power walker” to the “I’m basically Forrest Gump” — come together. Mark your calendars for Jan. 27 to 28 at the Hynes Convention Center and stop by to mingle with coaches, listen to inspiring talks from legends like Olympic sprinter Micheal Johnson and former soccer pro Hellah Sidibe, and shop all of your fav brands like Puma, Asics, Adidas, New Balance and more. Tickets are online and FREE when you use code: BSIDE.

CITY

Quick & dirty headlines

Image: Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Advertisement:

🌧️ Brace for a winter storm today. Just without the snow. If you haven’t noticed, a strong storm with heavy rain and gusty winds is currently hitting Southern New England, but don’t expect a winter wonderland when it’s over. But what you can expect is one to five inches of rain (the further west you are, the higher the rainfall totals will be), strong winds (a high wind warning has been issued for the Greater Boston area, the North Shore, and the rest of southeastern Mass.), and potential coastal flooding. The heaviest rain should taper off this afternoon. So if you’re commuting this morning, be careful! Otherwise, enjoy the excuse to WFH.

🎄 The holiday party heard ‘round the blubblah. If you’ve been hearing whispers about the Boston City Council’s holiday party drama, here’s the TL;DR: For years, Boston city officials have held an “Electeds of Color Holiday Party.” But this year, the party generated national headlines when an official from Mayor Michelle Wu’s office accidentally sent the invite to all of the councilors. Chaos ensued, with some media outlets, cough Fox News, taking offense to the idea that white councilors wouldn’t be invited. But for their part, the uninvited councilors didn’t seem to be bothered by the snafu.

🗳️ Getting paid to vote? Sign us up. Last week, the State House approved a measure that would allow employees to take paid time off for Election Day voting, which would apply to any worker in Mass. (right now, only some industries get this benefit). And in other voting news: Boston City Councilors just passed a home rule petition that would allow non-citizen taxpayers who live in the city to vote in municipal elections. That said, it’ll be a long road before it could become law.

Advertisement:

🍺 A Boston beer alliance has been crafted. Local breweriesDorchester Brewing Company and Aeronaut recently announced a merger to combine forces, with the hope of bringing in several other regional brewers, in what they’re aptly calling the “Tasty Liquid Alliance.” The merger is coming as the craft beer industry is getting a little flat after a nearly decade-long boom. And don’t fret, your fave brewery isn’t going away: The two separate brands will continue to operate independently.

THINGS TO DO

Weekday plans

🧠 Brush up on your characters and carols. Gather friends with sharp memories, and especially those who love the holidays, because Short Path distillery is holding music and movies holiday trivia on Wednesday.

🍪 Get crafty with some Christmas confections. For cookie dough making, head to BPL’s Honan-Allston branch on Wednesday for their hands-on workshop, and to Boston Public Market for cookie decorating on Thursday.

🎛️ Get concert ready. We’re finishing out the year of concerts with a bang — make that three. Coming to Big Night Live: Travis Scott DJ set on Dec. 23, Steve Aoki on Dec. 27, and Marshmello on Dec. 28.

🌑 Embrace the darkness of the winter solstice. The solstice is an opportunity to embrace the winter shift and let things go. Join Malaika and Riva Thursday as they guide you through their restorative sound and yoga practice.

Advertisement:

🏳️‍🌈 Go on several LGBTQ first dates in one night! LGBTQIA+ women: Head to Trident booksellers on Tuesday, and men to Scholars on Friday, for speed-dating extravaganzas.

— Written by Claire Nicholas

ONE LAST THING

Taylor Swift is in the building

Image: Maddie Meyer/Getty. Illustration: Gia Orsino.

The Pats may have lost (again), but at least Taylor Swift was there.

The unavoidable pop star was back at Foxy Foxborough on Sunday to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, superstar tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, play against New England.

And in typical fashion, she was not alone. This time, she brought along a six-person entourage including singer Alana Haim. Also in typical fashion, her game appearance was extremely well documented by the media.

Unfortunately, her presence seemed to strengthen the already formidable Chiefs’ powers, as they unsurprisingly destroyed the Pats 27-17. But at least we got this video of Taylor Swift dropping an apparent f-bomb. The memes basically make themselves.

— Written by Gia Orsino and Emily Schario

🏈 Thanks for reading! Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, giving everyone a reason to watch the failing Pats on TV.

💜 Special shoutout to today’s sponsor, Boston Run Show, for supporting local journalism and bringing runners of all levels together.

💃 Keep up with us @BostonBSide on IG, TikTok, and Twitter. Send comments and suggestions to [email protected] or [email protected].