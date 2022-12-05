The B-Side I want to work where the puppies are 🐶 It's Monday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. Welcome to The B-Side: The daily dose of news you actually want to hear.

👋 It’s-a me. Emily! Shout out to Katie for holding down the fort while I was OOO — she smashed it.

Also, you know you’re flying home to Boston when the pilot tells the flight attendants to “prepare for de-pah-tcha.” It’s good to be back.

👀 What’s on tap today:

Here’s $1 million to improve Cambridge

Is there a Stanley Cup in our future?

Globe Santa

Up first…

TOP PLACES TO WORK

It’s all about bennies, puppies, and purpose

Illustration: Katie Cole

Keeping employees happy isn’t just about letting them work remotely. It’s about better benefits and flexibility, more support, and leading with purpose. And the 150 companies that made The Boston Globe’s 15th annual Top Places to Work list definitely get that.

So here’s a quick snapshot of some of the companies that made the list, what they have to offer, and a link to their open positions (in case you’re curious). You can read the whole list here.

🌴 Hubspot, Cambridge, MA. In addition to offering unlimited vacation time, this marketing software company also has a company-wide week off in July (I’m glad they understand that no one works the week of July 4th anyway). And after five years, you can take a four-week paid sabbatical to do whatever your heart desires. Check out their open positions (which all have the option to be remote, hybrid, or in-person) here .

🐶 athenahealth, Watertown, MA. In addition to making the Globe’s list, they were also ranked the second most dog-friendly company nationwide by Rover. Not only can you bring your pup to the office, but pet owners can also be reimbursed for 20 days of pet sitting a year. And don’t forget about their bimonthly “Yappy Hour” where dogs are treated to cups of whipped cream in the office kitchen. If dog sitting is getting pricey, here’s their open positions .

🤝 RapDev, Boston, MA. This software company has only been around for five years and ranked No. 1 on the Globe’s list of top small employers in Mass. Employees love the company’s dedication to openness and lack of corporate hierarchy. And the Boston office’s culture is so great that new hires from New York and Philadelphia moved to Mass. to be closer to the action. Their team is growing, so check out their job openings here.

CITY

Quick & Dirty Headlines

Image: Imgflip, Illustration: Katie Cole

🤔 How would you spend $1 million to improve Cambridge? Well, if you’re a Cambridge resident, you get to decide. As part of its Participatory Budgeting Cycle, the City of Cambridge is inviting all residents 12 and older to vote on 20 projects meant to improve the city. Residents can vote on up to five projects ranging from adding more electric vehicle charging stations to making Pickleball more available. You can vote online here now through Dec. 11.

🏒 The Bruins are good this year. Like, really good. They’re currently 20-3, on a 14-home game winning streak (the best home start in the 104-year history of the NHL), and just beat the reigning Stanley Cup champions 5-1 . It’s no surprise that last-minute nosebleed seats to home games this week range from $60 to $80 . The Bruins haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 2011 and Boston hasn’t had a duck boat parade since 2019 — we’re long overdue for both.

⚽ Bostonians were glued to the TV during Team USA’s World Cup run. The city placed third in viewership among U.S. TV markets for the US team’s matches against England and Iran. Although USA’s World Cup journey ended this weekend after losing to The Netherlands, Bostonians can look forward to the 2026 World Cup, as Gillette Stadium will host the matches held in Boston. Ticketmaster better get its act together for that one.

THINGS TO DO

Get out of the house

Image: Piñata farms, Illustration: Katie Cole

🎁 Wrap up shopping at Trident Booksellers and Cafe’s Sip and Shop event. In addition to snacking on seasonal treats while you shop, Trident is also offering free gift wrapping and calligraphy gift tag writing. | Monday, Dec. 5, 6 to 8 p.m.

🥃 Ease into the week with a free bourbon tasting accompanied by blues music at the Liberty Hotel. It’s a helluva way to end your Monday. | Monday, Dec. 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

🧀 Take a beer & cheese pairing class at Lamplighter Brewing Co. A $35 ticket gets you a flight of four pours and a locally sourced cheese board. | Monday, Dec. 5, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

✨ See Somerville aglow at the holiday lighting on the Somerville City Hall Concourse . Catch live performances and a visit from Santa ahead of the lighting. | Thursday, Dec. 8, 5 p.m.

🍸 Sip at the city’s Hanukkah-themed pop-up. Maccabee Bar will light up the Noir bar and backbar with creative drinks like the Latke Sour and Hebrew Hammer. | Pop-up at Noir bar runs Dec. 5 to 30. Backbar pop-up runs Dec. 7 to 26.

12 DAYS OF THE B-SIDE

Globe Santa

Image: Globe Santa, Illustration: Katie Cole

Welcome to day one of 12 Days of The B-Side. For the next 12 mornings, we’ll be serving up a dose of holiday cheer, local lore, and festive things to do during the month of December. Today, let’s talk about Globe Santa.

Globe Santa is a non-profit founded in 1956 and dedicated to giving holiday gifts to local families in need . They’ve donated books and toys to over 3 million children over the last 67 years.

If you’re interested in giving this holiday season, you can donate to Globe Santa online here . Families in need of support this holiday season can request gifts here , too.

📺 Thanks for reading! Globe TV Critic Matthew Gilbert released his list of the 10 best TV shows of 2022, and it confirmed that I finally need to watch Severance (I know I’m late to the party).

