The T has a BIG staffing problem 🚃

It's Tuesday, Boston

📚 Need a phone break? You’re in luck. The Boston Public Library just dropped their April book recs for all ages. Happy reading!

👀 What’s on tap today:

Make way for bikers

College students run for office

Turkey vs. mail carrier

Up first…

TRANSPORTATION

MBTA staffing struggles

Image: Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe; Illustration: Emily Schario

MBTA service could get worse if its staffing shortages continue. At least that’s according to a new report from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation .

Here’s what you need to know:

🚇 How bad is the current staffing situation? TL;DR: Not great. Analysis from MTF found the MBTA would need to hire 2,800 employees within the year to be fully operational (which is more than the MBTA hired in the last four fiscal years combined). And the goal is unlikely to be met given the state’s low unemployment rate. The report predicts the MBTA will likely begin the new fiscal year with staffing levels 20 to 25% below what’s needed to maintain the system.

🚇 What happens if MBTA labor shortages continue? More service reductions and disruptions, persistent safety problems, underinvestment in overall infrastructure, and delays to new projects, to name a few. And these service restrictions apply to buses too, as there are currently more bus operators leaving than being hired.

🚇 Mass. isn’t the only state dealing with public transit labor shortages. Employment in urban transit systems is down across the country. Plus, transit agencies are competing for the same employees against private carriers like Amazon, FedEx, and UPS who can offer better pay in more locations.

🚇 How is the MBTA recruiting new hires? Fat signing bonuses. The organization announced they’re raising their signing bonus to $7,500 (up from $4,500) and expanding the number of jobs that qualify for it, according to a statement in response to the report. They’re also holding community recruitment events and have “fast-tracked the hiring process.”

🚇 What now? MTF offered a couple of recommendations to the MBTA, including expanding connections with community colleges and vocational programs to encourage more students to consider transit careers, slowing South Coast commuter rail and Green Line Extension projects, and outsourcing more essential tasks.

🚇 Reminder: New MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng takes office next Monday and will have to face these staffing challenges head-on. I do not envy him.

CITY

Quick & dirty headlines

Image: Erin Clark/Globe Staff

❌ The mini bottle debate continues. The Boston City Council held a hearing yesterday on whether to ban mini alcohol singles , often called “nips.” Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who proposed the ban, emphasized his concerns of litter and alcohol abuse. Local package store owners and environmental advocacy groups came to comment on the proposal, along with Chelsea and Newton officials who instituted a similar ban. But just to be clear: A full ban on the mini bottles is still a ways away, as yesterday’s meeting was just a hearing, not a vote on a resolution.

🚲 Make way for bikers. Drivers now need to give “vulnerable road users” four feet of space when passing on the roads, according to a new law that went into effect this weekend . These vulnerable users include pedestrians, bikers, people on scooters and skateboards, and horse-drawn carriages (not kidding). The law also allows drivers to cross the double yellow line when passing, but only when it’s safe to do so. While it’s unlikely the law will be strictly enforced, it will serve to educate motorists of safe driving practices.

🪧 Local college students are running for office. 19-year-old Omar Mohuddin is running to be mayor of Woburn. The Northeastern student and Woburn native would be the youngest mayor in Mass. history if elected. No other candidates have formally announced a run, but seven-term incumbent mayor Scott Galvin reportedly plans to run again. And don’t forget about 18-year-old Emerson College student Angus Abercrombie. He’s running for Belmont’s Town Meeting member in today’s election.

🦃 We weren’t joking about turkey aggression. A turkey attack caused a Cambridge mail carrier to need a hip replacement. 49-year-old Ed Mitchell was knocked to the pavement by an aggressive turkey while delivering on his usual route. He was taken by ambulance to Mount Auburn Hospital, where he underwent hip replacement surgery. It’ll be about six months before Mitchell can deliver again. In the meantime, you may want to write down our turkey prevention tips from yesterday .

ONE LAST THING

Two Dunkin’ ads, 40 years apart

Image: Handout

ICYMI: Ben Affleck graced us with yet another Dunkin’ commercial .

He spends the 30-second spot having an existential crisis about becoming a “commercial actor,” all while taking a shot at his buddy Matt Damon (which is probably no coincidence since their movie, “Air,” hits theaters Wednesday).

But the only thing that makes watching this ad more fun is watching it after this 1983 Dunkin’ commercial . Although it doesn’t have Affleck’s snark (he was only 10-years-old when it came out), it still manages its own subtle dig at grocery store donuts.

Watch them both and let us know what you think!

Thanks for reading!

