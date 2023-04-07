The B-Side A local sub the size of your head 😳 Plus: 🐶 Golden Retrievers, ASSEMBLE! Welcome to The B-Side, the daily dose of news you actually want to hear. Katie Cole

Happy Friday, Boston!

🎤 The results are in: Boston.com readers shared their favorite Taylor Swift album and song, and the winners are 100% correct.

👀 What’s on tap today:

All bets are off

Golden Retrievers, ASSEMBLE!

Mass. nostalgia

Up first…

OUT & ABOUT

It’s food truck szn

Footage: Emily Schario. Gif: Katie Cole

Beep beep! The Greenway’s Food Truck Program is open for business. And this season’s 18-vendor roster is serving everything from bundt cakes to falafel waffles. Plus, six of the vendors are Greenway first-timers, so if you’re downtown and hungry, be sure to show these newbies some love:

🍰 Nothing Bundt Cakes. This is the only vendor that’s technically not in truck form, but their mini bundt cakes were so impressive that the Greenway team made an exception. They’re the perfect size for sharing (but you could totally crush one yourself).

What cake flavor to order:

Lemon

Red velvet

Funfetti

🥗 Kush by Saba. Sisters Sara and Saba Wahid are the brains behind this modern Mediterranean concept with global influences. Also important: Saba holds the elite title of “Chopped” Grand Champion (yes, that “Chopped”).

What to order:

Spicy mac and cheese with braised beef

Falafel waffle

Pita grilled cheese

🌯 Vaz & Mac. Chef Rudy Bello fell in love with Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine during a stint at Continental Airlines, and thought his native Boston should experience them, too. According to his website he makes “bad ass tacos and bomb burritos,” and the Greenway team agrees.

What to order:

Chipotle beef tacos

Chicken quesadilla

Churros (always)

🌭 Wanderlust. If you’re someone who can’t decide what kind of takeout to get, this truck is for you. Their global street food menu is as eclectic as it gets , serving everything from birria poutine to scallion pancakes.

What to order:

Danish hot dog

Burrata toast

Ramen cacio e pepe with miso parmesan

🌮 Tacos Calleteco. Serving an array of Mexican and Guatemalan inspired street eats, this Boston-based truck is all about maintaining authenticity in everything they cook.

What to order:

Burrito mixto

Tacos fritos

Quesadilla Hawaiiana al pastor

🇮🇹 Paisani. This Italian food truck run by a pair of 23-year-old college pals is delivering over-the-top subs the size of your head. And be sure to remember this truck’s name — it might be making national news this summer 👀.

What to order:

The drunken parm sub

Garlic parm fries (the aioli is to die for)

Sweet corn arancini

​​👀 Want to see just how big Paisani’s portions are? Check out our video here.

— Reporting and writing by Emily Schario

CITY

Quick & dirty headlines

Image: Jessica Rinaldi/ Globe Staff

💰 All bets are off … literally. The Mass. Gaming Commission unanimously rejected a request from DraftKings to allow sports betting on the Boston Marathon. DraftKings had proposed allowing bets on the top 20 professional runners. The marathon is 10 days away, and the short timeline was one of the concerns commissioners raised against the proposal. Also a concern: the fact that the Boston Athletic Association opposed the request.

📈 Greater Boston’s Black population is actually growing, according to a new report. The report from Boston Indicators, the Boston Foundation, and Embrace Boston takes into account those who identify as Black in census counts, but also people who select Black in combination with other racial and ethnic identities. Other studies have looked only at those who identify as Black alone. The report found that multiethnic and Afro Latino people are driving the growth of Greater Boston’s Black population.

🏳️‍🌈 Boston College students want an LGBT+ center on campus. As a Catholic school, BC has rejected student requests to create a resource center. But other Catholic schools in the country have created such spaces. BC said in a statement to the Globe that they plan to support LGBT+ students in other ways, like adding resources to the campus multicultural center, but some students say the school hasn’t done enough.

​​💛 Goldens gather to honor Spencer and Penny. A golden retriever meetup group is organizing a gathering of over 100 Goldens at the Boston Marathon finish line to honor Spencer, the pup known for holding flags on the marathon route, and his sister Penny. Both dogs passed away in February. The pack of pups will walk down Boylston Street wearing yellow bandanas on April 16, the day before the marathon.

THINGS TO DO

Weekend checklist

Image​​: Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

🎸 Catch hometown band Ripe on their Bright Blues Tour at MGM Fenway.

🐰 Celebrate Easter with brunch, lunch, and dinner specials around Boston .

🚲 Bike to get beer at Break Rock Brewing Co.’s bike party .

ONE LAST THING

Mass. nostalgia

Image: Joe Runci/ Boston Globe Archives. Illustration: Katie Cole

Take a trip back in time with a new Mass. TikTok account.

A page called @MassachusettsNostalgia has popped up on the platform, sprinkling feeds with videos from retro New England. Their oldest archival video dates back to 1903, with footage of trolleys and horse-drawn carriages rolling down Huntington Avenue. The most modern video is from 2011 (which I can’t believe made it to a retro account) of the Memorial Elementary School in Burlington pre-demolition.

But the most popular video to date is a clip from the 1940’s showing scenes from across New England (it has over 427,000 views). It shows everywhere from the Cape to the White Mountains. And, of course, a scenic plate of baked beans.

