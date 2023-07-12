The B-Side Finally, a Boston restaurant open after 10 p.m. 🍹 Plus: ✈️ A flight deal you can’t refuse Welcome to The B-Side, the daily dose of news you actually want to hear. Katie Cole

It’s Wednesday, Boston.

🏆 Happy Emmy Nomination Day! You can watch the livestream of the announcements this morning at 11:30 a.m. If the entire cast of Succession doesn’t get a nom, we ride at dawn.

👀 What’s on tap today:

Traffic-pocalypse

A Southwest deal

Car-free day trip

Up first…

RESTAURANTS

New to the neighborhood

Image: Jakob Layman for Kura Sushi. Illustration: Emily Schario.

Summer may be slow for restaurant openings. But that’s not the case in this city. Boston.com put together a list of new and soon-to-open spots to keep on your radar.

Here’s what’s on our list:

Advertisement:

🍣 Kura Sushi in Dorchester. Two-layer conveyor belts and robots are serving up sushi and drinks at this soon-to-be open restaurant in Dorchester, its third location in Mass. And while technology takes center stage at Kura, in-house sushi chefs (not robots) are responsible for everything from their expertly-cut nigiri, to their hand rolls, to their dumplings. You can see the full menu here.

To try:

Any of the sushi

Spicy popcorn shrimp

Seared scallop with Japanese mayo

🍩 Mochinut in Cambridge. The love child between an American doughnut and Japanese Mochi, a.k.a., a “mochinut,” is the namesake of this new dessert spot that just opened at the CambridgeSide Galleria. Mochniut uses rice flour to create these circular cakes, which have a stretchy and chewy texture and are covered with one of 13 different frostings.

To try:

Tiramisu

Fruity Pebbles

Black Sesame

🥯 Revival Cafe + Kitchen in downtown. Office workers just scored a new breakfast hotspot. Known for the “bagelicious” at its Davis Square location (bagel, spicy aioli, egg white, cheddar, and a “broccoli situation”), Revival renamed it to the “FiDi-licious” at its new locale. And if that’s not your vibe, there are plenty of homemade pastries, pre-made salads, made-to-order wraps, and the usual coffee and tea suspects. See the full menu here.

Advertisement:

To try:

Blackberry-chamomile muffins

“Harissa explains it all”

“The jack hammer”

🍸 Pinky’s in Back Bay. Finally, a Boston-area restaurant open after 10 p.m. This watering hole on Newbury Street is serving globally driven shareable bites like Argentinian empanadas and Mini Macs (yes, like the big one). Plus, cocktails are shareable, too. You can order a pitcher of Aperol Spritz. You can see the full menu here.

To try:

Confit chicken wings

Street tacos

Watermelon blossom

🍕 Prima in Charlestown. This new Italian restaurant is serving hand-rolled pasta, hand-spun mozzarella, fire-grilled steaks, and Paladino-style pizza (think light, buttery, zesty, and crispy). One Google reviewer wrote: “I’ve lived in Boston for 6 years, and this beats out the North End for best Italian food.” Fighting words. You can see the full menu here.

To try:

Meatballs

Made-to-order mozzarella

Chicken “scarpariello”

ADVERTISEMENT

Twice the connection, quadruple the fun 💑✨

TOGETHER WITH FOURPLAY

Image courtesy of Fourplay

POV: You want to go out on dates in Boston, but hate the pressure of awkward one-on-one small talk. Say hello to Fourplay, the ultimate game-changer in the Boston dating scene. Forget swiping for just one person — with Fourplay, you and a friend team up with two other singles for 4x the excitement. Whether you choose to walk the streets of Beacon Hill or the pickleball courts in Southie for a quick game, Fourplay opens doors to meeting new people in Boston’s coolest neighborhoods. Download the app and double your chances of finding love and making new friends in the city.

CITY

Quick & dirty headlines

Advertisement:

Image: David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

🚗 The Sumner Tunnel closure traffic-pocalypse is here. If you were anywhere near the Tobin Bridge, Ted Williams Tunnel, Logan, Route 1, Chelsea, Eastie, or the Zakim Bridge Tuesday during rush hour, you know. Around 8:15 a.m., an Uber from Logan to the Aquarium MBTA station cost more than $73 and was estimated to take nearly 40 minutes (just two stops away on the Blue Line). But luckily for those who opted for the Blue Line, Commuter Rail, and ferries, their commute was, quite literally, smooth sailing (drivers, take note!).

🏓 Pickleball at Fenway Park kicks off today. If you hear lots of popping in the Fenway area this week, that’s the Pickle4 Ballpark Series in full swing. You can watch the Pro Showcase on Friday and Sunday for $20 or the amateur tournament on Wednesday and Friday for $10. Plus, there are still some spots left for court rentals. And if you still don’t understand the pickleball craze, just watch this tense ending to a pro game — it’ll have you at the edge of your seat!

✈️ Southwest has a flight deal you can’t refuse. The carrier just launched a sweet sale offering one-way flights as low as $59. The only three catches are: You have to book by July 20 at midnight; you can only fly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and you must travel between August 10 through Dec. 14. Deals out of Logan include $89 one-ways to Atlanta, Orlando, and Nashville; $104 to Charleston, S.C.; $123 to New York and Washington, D.C.; and $139 to San Francisco.

Advertisement:

🍳 Boston has the second best breakfast in the country. After claiming the title of “Boston’s Best Breakfast” during GMA’s recent “United States of Breakfast” competition, the North Street Grille’s Banana Bourbon French Toast took the L in the finals to a pastrami, egg, and cheese sammy from Philly’s Middle Child. For the city of champions, any kind of loss is a bummer (especially to Philly), but one thing remains true: You can still get that french toast dish for $15.95.

ONE LAST THING

Car-free day trip

Video: Iona McGowan. Gif: Emily Schario

Dreaming of a summer day trip but don’t have a car? We got you.

The B-Side has partnered up with three local content creators to bring you even more things to do and events in the area. To kick things off, Iona McGowan (@instaiona) took us on an adventure to Gloucester for only $10 on the Commuter Rail.

There’s boat rides, an art colony, open-fire cooking, castles, the country’s best ice cream flavor, even … fish prints?



You can watch her full itinerary here.

🐟 Thanks for reading! I audibly gasped at the fish print.

💜 Special shoutout to today’s sponsor, Fourplay, for supporting local journalism and providing Bostonians with a new type of double-dating experience.

💃 Keep up with us @BostonBSide on IG, TikTok, and Twitter. Send comments and suggestions to [email protected].