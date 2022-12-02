The B-Side What even is Earthshot? 🌱 It's Friday, Boston. Welcome to The B-Side: The daily dose of news you actually want to hear.

Your Earthshot Questions, Answered

Image: Scott Garfitt / Associated Press

In case you didn’t hear, the Prince and Princess of Wales are in town. Their trip to Boston wraps up today with the Earthshot Prize Awards presented at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. But what’s it all about? We answer your FQAs.

What is the Earthshot Prize?

Prince William developed the awards in 2020 to honor global efforts combating climate change.

There are five Earthshot categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate. You can read about the finalists here .

What do the winners get?

Winners of each award are given £1 million, about $1.2 million.

Why is it in Boston?

Boston was chosen partly because the program was inspired by the late President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot speech, which called for humanity to reach the moon before the end of the 1960s.

Also: “Boston was also the obvious choice because your universities, research centers, and vibrant startup scene make you a global leader in science, innovation, and boundless ambition,” Prince William said .

Who will be there?

The event will be packed with celebrities. There will be performances from big names in music like:

Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS

Sister duo Chloe x Halle

Ellie Goulding

Annie Lennox

Award presenters include:

Princess Catherine

Actor Rami Malek

Actress Catherine O’Hara

Actress Shailene Woodley

Clara Amfo of BBC1 and actor/producer Daniel Dae Kim will host the event.

How can I watch?

Stream the event on pbs.org or the PBS app starting Monday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

the event on pbs.org or the PBS app starting Monday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. The YouTube video will be posted by PBS at 8 p.m. on Monday

video will be posted by PBS at 8 p.m. on Monday Watch on air on PBS Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.

GOOD TO KNOW

Quick & Dirty Headlines

Illustration: Katie Cole

⚠️ If you were thinking of touching Harbor water … just don’t. There’s sewage in it. Wednesday night’s soaking rainstorm caused a pipe to release sewage overflow into the Harbor. The Boston Public Health Commission is urging people not to swim, fish, boat, or come into contact with the inner harbor because bacteria or pollution could lead to sickness. The advisory remains in effect until tonight.

🏆 A Boston TikToker made it on the Forbes ‘30 under 30’ list. Robyn DelMonte, a 28-year-old who makes videos under the username @GirlBossTown on TikTok, is one of the Marketing and Advertising honorees for 2023. DelMonte’s videos focus on marketing and branding, often critiquing or correctly predicting upcoming trends.

WANT TO KNOW

TGIF!

Gif via Giphy

⚽️ Watch the U.S. take on the Dutch in the World Cup. The Banshee in Dorchester opens at 8 a.m. (!), and the game begins at 10. | Saturday, Dec. 3.

⛸ Try yoga … on ice. IceFlow, an all-levels yoga-inspired skating class, will be at Rink at 401 Park next to Time Out Market. Class is FREE, and rental skates are $7. | Sunday, Dec. 4, 10 to 11 a.m.

❄️ Celebrate the season at Winter Whateverland, a ‘First Fridays’ party from the ICA complete with music, art, performances, and winter drinks. Tickets are $25. | Friday, Dec. 2, 6 to 10 p.m.

🍬 Decorate a gingerbread house at the Lansdowne Pub. Tickets to this adults-only event include the kit and candy to get your house looking merry. Tickets are $20 | Saturday, Dec. 3, 5 to 9 p.m.

🎉 Party at the piyesta, a Filipinx holiday celebration at Somerville’s Bow Market. Celebrate with Filipinx food and drink and shop local vendors. FREE | Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ONE LAST THING

A Royal Moment 😍

Image: CJ Gunter, Associated Press

An 8-year-old dressed up as a British guard to meet the royal couple.

Henry Dynov-Teixeira, of Somerville, was among a crowd who waited to catch a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales as they visited Greentown Labs. Dynov-Teixeira dressed in the bright red jacket, slacks, and little bearskin hat worn by the King’s Guard. He got a chance to meet with the royals on their way out of the building and gave them a bouquet of red roses.

Dynov-Teixeira described the experience as “absolutely insane.”

