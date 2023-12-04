The B-Side The war between light and darkness ends here ☀️ Plus: 🎄 Christmas tree-flation Welcome to The B-Side, the daily dose of news you actually want to hear. Katie Cole

It’s Monday, Boston.

🐶 PSA: You can adopt a dog this week for FREE. As a part of its “Home for the Holidays” initiative, MSPCA centers in Boston, Salem, Methuen, and Centerville are waiving adoption fees on all adult dogs today through Dec 10. You can see all of the adorable dogs here.

👀 What’s on tap today:

Good and bad COVID news

Morrissey Boulevard’s makeover

Christmas tree-flation

Up first…

HEALTH & WELLNESS

At last, I see the light

Image: David L. Ryan/Globe Staff. Illustration: Emily Schario.

We are knee-deep in our Daylight Saving era. And if you’re anything like us, your will to leave the house after 4 p.m. is dwindling and the winter blues are creeping in.

Advertisement:

So as we settle into the darkest days of the year, here are our best hacks for finding the light:

☀️ Yes, getting some sun will make you sunnier. According to Dr. David Mischoulon, director of MGH’s depression clinical and research program, one of the most positive effects of getting sun in the winter months comes from the sun’s UV light on our retinas. This causes biochemical effects like increasing our serotonin levels, which regulates our mood, and reducing melatonin production, which makes us less sleepy during the day and can help regulate our sleep cycles.

🏃 That said, getting outside ain’t easy. Particularly in our remote work era, our desire to stay inside isn’t just in our heads — it’s ingrained in our day-to-day lives, said Mischoulon. Liz Smith, a leader at Boston Girls Who Walk, a local walking group, said that getting outside is a remedy for her remote work schedule: “My job is fully remote and I was going insane being at home,” she said. Going outside, breaking up your routine, and getting some fresh air is a great way to reset and get us out of that cave (both physically and mentally).

Advertisement:

🪟 The good news: UV rays aren’t picky. And by that we mean, you can get them in lots of different ways. Thirty minutes of sun a day is enough to feel the benefits, said Mischoulon, and you can rack up those minutes pretty easily most days, he said. You get the same UV benefits from the sun even if it’s cloudy, and the positive effects don’t change much depending on the time of day you head out. You can even get some UVs in through natural light from our windows (although, it’s not a substitute for the real thing), he said.

🚶 And, there are ways to make finding the light easier. Smith and Nathalye Chona (also a leader at Boston Girls Who Walk), agreed that the number one best way to get yourself out the door is to incentivize it. “When you add a value benefit … it makes a huge difference,” said Chona. That benefit can be anything from meeting up with friends, walking to get a coffee or a treat, or putting on some big headphones and listening to a podcast.

Advertisement:

👟 Need an extra push? Here’s a roundup of Boston.com reader-recommended running groups.

🩺 And remember: Everyone is different. If you’re thinking about making a major intervention or have questions, always talk to a doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

TOGETHER WITH CIC

Attention startup founders!

💡 If you are (or know) a BIPOC, woman, or veteran startup founder, listen up. CIC Massachusetts is currently seeking new applicants for its Social Impact Cohort, a program meant to help local growing businesses gain the connections and knowledge they need to scale. This opportunity secures you six months of career-changing mentoring, networking, and resources (plus that door-unlocking CIC membership) for FREE. Check your eligibility and apply before the Dec. 8 deadline!

CITY

Quick & dirty headlines

Image: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

🚗 The days of Morrissey Boulevard being underwater might be numbered. The new Morrissey Boulevard Commission has begun drafting a plan to fix the Dorchester roadway, and this time, it might actually be done. Over the years, the roadway has become synonymous with constant congestion, and — during coastal storms and high tides — major flooding, but previous attempts to renovate have always fizzled. However, the new commission is poised to actually follow through on the city’s decades-old promise to renovate the road, and the group’s deadline for a completed plan is June 1, 2024.

🤧 There’s good COVID news and bad COVID news. We’ll start with the bad: Like every other year post-Thanksgiving, COVID numbers are on the rise, and this trend will probably continue as we spend more time indoors and travel home for the holidays. But there’s good news, too: The Globe reports that hospitalizations and death rates are still way better than last year and our built up immunity and vaccinations could help stop a winter surge. That said, we’re still TBD on how cases will look throughout the winter, so in the meantime, lean on the classic COVID prevention tips and keep and eye on wastewater numbers.

Advertisement:

🎄 A fake tree suddenly isn’t looking too bad. If you noticed particularly high prices while shopping for a tree this year, you’re not alone. The combination of inflation, rising labor costs, and Canadian wildfires have changed the market for some local Christmas tree farms this year, and Boston.com spoke to several of them about how they’ve had to adapt to the market this season, from raising prices (some more dramatically than others) to altering services and more. You can read more here.

📺 The best TV of 2023. We have entered the “best of” list time of year, and the Globe’s TV critic Matthew Gilbert is kicking it off with his 10 best TV shows of 2023. His picks have a little something for everyone, including deservedly-hyped up faves like “The Last of Us”and “The Bear,” as well as under the radar gems like Ted Lasso-esque feel-good comedy “Shrinking” and the throwback mystery series “Poker Face.” There’s a lot more where that came from and you can check out his whole list here.

THINGS TO DO

Weekend plans

🕎 Ring in the first night of Hanukkah. Arsenal Yards is throwing a Hanukkah celebration in partnership with Chabad Watertown on Thursday. Watch as the menorah is lit — and don’t miss the live fire dance!

Advertisement:

🍪 Put that sweet tooth to good use. Lamplighter Brewing has chosen 10 amateur bakers to compete in a bake-off and you’re invited to taste the goods on Friday. All proceeds support On The Rise.

🧘 Take your yoga practice to the next level. By that, we mean 52 stories in the air. That’s right, View Boston is launching a yoga series Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with Lululemon. Mats will be provided!

🧊 Feast your eyes on the coolest outdoor art. Assembly Row is putting on its yearly Ice Sculpture Stroll on Thursday, where nine ice sculptures will be on display. Bonus: There will be giveaways and freebies.

📚Make it a wholesome Holiday Wednesday. Trident Booksellers, hot cider and snacks, raffle, free gift wrapping, “Elf” movie screening … where do we sign up? Get your holiday Sip & Shop tickets here!

—Written by Claire Nicholas

ONE LAST THING

Rats run Southie

Illustration: Gia Orsino.

The rats are absolutely going to love this announcement.

Last week, Caught in Southie posted a video that we can only describe as the worst thing we’ve ever seen. On a night out with friends in Fort Point, David Gomez of East Boston spotted a giant rat nearby.

But in a completely feral, terrifying, unprecedented move, the rat — unphased by his screams and cellphone flashes around it — climbed up his leg, hung out for a moment as Gomez pulled out his phone and began to video, and then hopped off, as if it were a completely chill, normal thing to do. Seriously, you have to see it.

Advertisement:

To be honest, the most surprising part of the whole thing to us is how Gomez remained calm enough to pull out his phone and take a video.

—Written by Gia Orsino and Emily Schario

🐀 Thanks for reading! I will never be able to fully understand what he went through, but once, a bird landed on my plate at Tatte and stole a piece of bread. I have not been the same since.

💜 Special shoutout to today’s sponsor, CIC, for supporting local journalism and giving underserved entrepreneurs an equal opportunity in innovation.

📲 The results are in: MostB-Siders are almost perfectly split between IG Reels and Tiktok, with a very small (but loud!) group saying they use neither. One said, “I like your newsletter because I just want to read….quietly.”

💃 Keep up with us @BostonBSide on IG, TikTok, and Twitter. Send comments and suggestions to [email protected].