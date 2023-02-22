The B-Side Winter is back, baby. 🥶 ☕ Plus: Coffee shop union contracts. Welcome to The B-Side, the daily dose of news you actually want to hear. Katie Cole

110,000 Massholes say ta-ta

Bluebike for Bluebikes

Where does Greater Boston end?

WEATHER

Winter is back, baby.

Image: Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff. Illustration: Katie Cole

60-degree February days are no more. If you’ve looked at the weather app on your phone, you’ve likely seen some snow and ice symbols this week. Here’s what you need to know about the incoming storm:

🌨️ It all starts tonight. The mostly sunny morning will change to clouds in the afternoon with a mix of rain and snow moving in after 6 p.m. It’s a good excuse to work from home if you can. Boston will likely see little accumulation, but locales north and west of the city could see around an inch.

🚘 Thursday will be messy. We’ll mostly see rain on the coast, but “outside of 495, it’s going to be a sloppy mess,” according to Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with NWS Norton. Rain, sleet, snow, freezing rain, the whole nine yards. So budget extra time for your morning commute since travel could be slick. The Boston area may see some sleet Thursday night, but the messiest parts will still be north and west of the city.

🥶 And then, it’s gettin’ cold. A sunny and breezy Friday morning in the 30s will drop to the 20s by the afternoon and then to around 10 degrees in the evening. That cold will continue into Saturday with highs in the mid 20s. As Dunham said: “It’s February in Southern New England, it’s gonna get cold.” So don’t get too excited about another warm streak in the next few weeks.

⛷️ But there’s still good news. Ski country in Maine and New Hampshire could see some considerable accumulation with this storm. So if you’re a winter sports enthusiast, you might want to buy those lift tickets now.

CITY

Quick & dirty headlines

Image: Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff

☕ Three Somerville coffee shops approved their union contract. Employees at Diesel Café, Bloc Café, and Forge Baking Company voted to enact a union contract, making them one of the first coffeehouse chains in the state to successfully reach an agreement. The new contract includes a 95-cent raise, bumping barista hourly wages to at least $15 plus tips and bakery and kitchen workers to at least $20.25. And the coffee shop owners are super proud of it .

👋 110,000 people have left Mass. since April 2020. And New Hampshire and Florida are the top places they’re relocating . There’s a laundry list of reasons why this is happening, but they basically all boil down to one thing: It’s expensive to live here. While population ebbs and flows are expected, Mass.’ population has been shrinking for the last three years. Pair this with aging baby boomers, and filing jobs may be tricky — a big problem for a state that relies on brain power.

🎥 “Boston Strangler” trailer dropped. Hulu just released the first trailer for “Boston Strangler,” giving audiences a glimpse into the movie version of one of Boston’s most infamous crime stories . It’ll be told through the eyes of two reporters (played by Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon) who broke the story, so if you liked “All the President’s Men” and “Spotlight,” you’ll like this movie. Plus, they filmed it all over the Boston area, so you can try to sus out the locations in the trailer here .

🚲 Bluebike for more Bluebikes. Now through March 15, Bluebikes is hosting its fifth annual Winter Bike Challenge offering rewards for cold-weather trips. For each ride level you achieve, you’ll automatically be rewarded with a prize. So if you take five trips in the next month, you’ll get a sharable digital badge (which albeit isn’t too exciting). But once you start getting into the 25-plus trip range, the rewards are more alluring (think swag and free annual memberships).

ONE LAST THING

Greater Boston boundaries

Where exactly does Greater Boston end?

Boston.com’s Wickedpedia looked for an answer and it turns out there’s not a ton of consensus. Some people think it ends outside the I-95 corridor, some think it includes bordering communities, and some have made up their own definitions. For example, The Greater Boston Association of Realtors cut Quincy and Braintree out of their map but kept Arlington and Belmont.

And then you have the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, whose definition of Greater Boston really emphasizes the “Greater” by counting parts of New Hampshire in the “Boston–Cambridge–Newton metropolitan statistical area.”

🧐 Thanks for reading! I’m gonna go out on a limb and say if you live in any part of New Hampshire, you can’t say you live in the Greater Boston area.

