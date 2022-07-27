Travel Boston.com readers share 10 gorgeous beach photos Sunset, sand, surf, repeat. Corporation Beach in Dennis. Marie McNeilly

New England is full of beautiful beaches that inspire photography throughout the year.

When Boston.com asked readers to share photos of the beaches they’ve visited this summer, they sent gorgeous pictures of sunsets, sand, and surf across Massachusetts.

Ahead, check out 10 local beach shots taken by readers.

Chapin Memorial Beach in Dennis

Chapin Memorial Beach in Dennis. Priya Sisodia

Corporation Beach in Dennis

Corporation Beach in Dennis. Marie McNeilly – Marie McNeilly

Duxbury Bay in Duxbury

Duxbury Bay in Duxbury. Eric Marchand

Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester

Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester. Jodi Paris

Gray’s Beach in Yarmouth

Gray’s Beach in Yarmouth. Paul Strumm

Longnook Beach in Truro

Longnook Beach in Truro. Harmony Witte – Beach Credit

Lynn Beach in Lynn

Lynn Beach. Fernanda Borges

Nantasket Beach in Hull

Nantasket Beach in Hull. Cathy Charon – Cathy Charon

Nantasket Beach in Hull. Aparna Ramasundar

Nantasket Beach in Hull. Aparna Ramasundar