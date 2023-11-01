Travel Giveaway: Enter to win Away luggage in celebration of the new Newbury Street store The prize includes a carry-on luggage, Everywhere bag and a custom Boston luggage tag. Photo courtesy of Away

Since launching in 2016 with its now iconic Carry-On, Away has transformed the world of travel with its array of luggage and travel essentials designed to truly meet the needs of the modern traveler. Away is excited to announce that their newest location on Newbury Street is now open, making it their second Boston store.

Enter to win a Carry-On suitcase, Everywhere Bag, and custom Boston luggage tag in celebration of the Newbury Street store, open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Prize Details 🎟️

Prize: Away travel luggage (carry-on luggage, Everywhere bag and custom Boston luggage tag)

Giveaway Dates: Nov. 1-2

Winners and Selection Date: 1 winner will be selected Nov. 3

Eligibility: Provide email for Boston.com’s Things to Do, B-Side, and Away