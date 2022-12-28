Travel ‘I thought we were crashing’: Boston.com readers share their turbulence stories Readers describe their scary experiences in the sky. An airplane is seen silhouetted against the setting sun as it takes off from Frankfurt Airport in Germany in 2013. EPA/DANIEL REINHARDT Daniel Reinhardt / EPA

After reports of severe turbulence on flights earlier this month resulted in several passenger injuries, we asked Boston.com readers to share their shaky experiences in the sky.

Ahead, 12 New Englanders share details about plane trips they’ll never forget due to turbulence.

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

A ‘white knuckle landing’

As a frequent business traveler for more than 40 years, Larry P. from Mansfield said he has experienced plenty of turbulence, with three incidents of “having to take crash positions.”

He described a flight into Seattle, writing, “Flight was normal, but going into landing it was extremely windy. We were rocking and rolling, a couple hundred feet from touching down, when the plane pulled up to a steep accent. Pilot said too much wind, he’s going to circle and try again. Same thing happens — too windy, gets close but pulls up. Passengers are all frazzled now. Third time, he announces he has to land (low on fuel). We are still rocking and rolling but he gets us on the ground. Definitely a white knuckle landing.”

The pilot ‘aborted the landing’

Bob G. from Quincy was on a small commuter jet from Newark to Toronto when he said the plane hit snow squalls while landing.

“Wind bounced us around a bit while we were landing and then turned the plane almost 90 degrees to the left,” he wrote. “I had a window seat and got a view straight down from no more than a couple of hundred feet away of the lines on the runway skipping by as the pilot raised the flaps and aborted the landing. Had about 20-30 minutes to try and bring my heart rate down while we went out over Lake Ontario to circle around for another try. Thankfully that one went a lot smoother.”

‘Tomato sauce and pasta everywhere’

Dennis from Cape Cod was on a late afternoon flight from Denver to LaGuardia for business when he experienced turbulence on a work trip.

“Uneventful climb out and the stewards start rolling down the aisle with lasagna (yes, this was years ago when they fed you on airlines) when somewhere over western Kansas they hit a downdraft and the plane drops 5000 feet in a second,” he wrote. “Tomato sauce and pasta everywhere but they hadn’t gotten to us yet. Guy I was with, without blinking says, ‘Let’s skip the lasagna… I’ll buy you a burger at PJ Clarkes.’

It was ‘very disturbing’

Matt from Marion was traveling from Providence to Orlando when he said his plane hit clear air turbulence midway through the flight.

“One huge drop in altitude accompanied by a loud bang that lasted only a couple of seconds, very disturbing and a good amount of screaming but the plane was no worse for wear and was immediately back to cruising smoothly,” he wrote. “No other significant turbulence took place. Unfortunately, a flight attendant not seated was slammed into the ceiling of the plane and we had to land in Baltimore to allow her medical attention. No one else was hurt I don’t think, those of us seated did not hit the ceiling even though I’m guessing a good number of people were not buckled. After two hours in Baltimore, we left for Florida on the same plane.”

‘I never want to go through that again’

Ed B. from Boxborough said he was a passenger on a smaller flight from Worcester to Philadelphia when the turbulence hit.

“We went through a horrible thunderstorm and the turbulence was so bad the plane would drop out and then catch itself again,” he wrote. “I became so sick I depleted the emesis bags in my row. The stewardess was strapped in her seat and couldn’t get up to help so other passengers handed bags back to me. Not my finest moment. I didn’t know when it was going to end and that made it so much worse. I never want to go through that again.”

The runway ‘was a sheet of water’

Nick G. from Billerica said he experienced turbulence during a tornado warning while flying from Boston to Baltimore.

“Airport closed and we were in a holding pattern,” he wrote. “First to land when it opened, the runway was a sheet of water, and roads were all backed up because power was out. No injuries, but a few rows back a woman was throwing up multiple times and then started dry heaving.”

A stressful flight

Giancarlo from Boston said he was traveling from Los Angeles to Boston when he experienced the worst turbulence during a trip.

“Four hours of being thrown around,” he wrote. “Not to mention, as we were flying, there was a small plane crash due to severe weather in the vicinity of where we were flying over. Thanks to JetBlue, I was watching the news live from my flight which added another layer of stress. Luckily, I am here to write this story today!”

‘I thought we were crashing & I was going to die’

Andrea from Rindge, N.H. said she was flying from Newark to Tulsa when she thought the plane would crash.

“It came on suddenly with no warning, it felt like the plane actually nose-dived,” she wrote. “I was wearing my seatbelt, but it was so bad my butt lifted off the seat. For a few seconds, I thought we were crashing & I was going to die, (I laugh about it now). Once it calmed down the pilot came on over the intercom and apologized and said he would try to not let it happen again, lol. No one was injured.. but definitely scary at the time.”

A ‘terrifying’ ride home

An anonymous reader was flying home from Las Vegas during a stormy summer day during a long turbulent flight.

“Very turbulent for 5 hours straight,” wrote the reader. Lightening outside. No one could get up from their seat for any reason. No beverage service. The passenger across the aisle was reading the Bible. Others were crying. An absolutely terrifying ride home. When the plane landed, the entire plane clapped. Spent the next day de-compressing….and planning our next trip!”

‘It felt as if the floor gave out from under us’

Alex from Cambridge was flying from Boston to Baltimore for a summer trip when the flight became frightening.

“Initially, everything was very smooth and no problem,” he wrote. “Then suddenly it felt as if the floor gave out from under us and we were then whipped back up quite violently!! Thank goodness the seatbelt sign was still lit or that could’ve been MUCH worse than it was. The pilot quickly came on the intercom to explain that that was due to ‘wake turbulence,’ specifically that another plane must’ve flown through the same airspace shortly before ours did. Other than that, the flight was very smooth!”

‘After the event, most people were praying and some crying’

Jose from Worcester was flying from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Boston when he said he experienced severe turbulence.

“Severe turbulence contributed to seven injuries — six related to the head, back or neck and one from a severe coffee burn — aboard a Jet Blue flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Boston’s Logan Airport. I had coffee all over my clothes but it wasn’t hot enough to cause burns. After the event, most people were praying and some crying. I couldn’t fly again in almost a year.”

‘I was holding onto the seat in front of me and prayed’

Natasha, who did not provide her hometown, said she experienced turbulence while flying from Michigan to Boston.

“As soon as the plane was in the air we started to experience heavy turbulence where I was holding on to the seat in front of me and prayed,” she wrote. “Also right before we landed, same experience. Thank God no injuries occurred.”