‘Boston Never Gets Old’ is the city’s new tagline. What do you think of it?

The city of Boston announced its new tagline this week: “Boston Never Gets Old.”
The Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau launched a $7 million campaign showcasing Boston’s cultures, neighborhoods, and the city’s benefits beyond its famous history, according to The Boston Globe.
“We had to retell the story. We had to show a different city,” said Dan Donahue, president of Saunders Hotel Group and chairman of the bureau’s board, wrote The Boston Globe. “People have a sense of Boston as a racist city. We had to show different. We had to be different. Boston is the definition of what America is [in terms of diversity].”
The campaign will run on billboards and in broadcast and digital media.
What do you think of the tagline?
