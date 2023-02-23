Travel ‘You don’t mess with tradition’: Boston.com readers say don’t replace New Hampshire’s iconic tram with a gondola "The Tram is an iconic part of not only Cannon but Franconia Notch and New Hampshire itself." The Cannon Mountain aerial Tramway.

Boston.com readers can’t bear the thought of replacing New Hampshire’s only aerial tram with a gondola, according to a Boston.com poll.

The iconic ride, the site of the first passenger aerial tramway in North America, first began operating in 1938 and was replaced by the current tram in 1980. It is now in need of repair and state officials and residents are in disagreement about whether to replace it with another tram or a gondola.

Of the 401 readers who responded to our poll, 69% said they want a tram to remain at the site and 27% said they’d rather see it replaced by a gondola. After that, 1% voted for a chairlift to take the tram’s place.

Should Cannon Mountain replace the aerial tram with a: New tram 69% 287 Gondola 27% 112 Chairlift 1% 4 Other 3% 11

The state-owned lift at Franconia Notch State Park, which provides millions of dollars in tourism spending, offers an eight-minute scenic ride to Cannon’s 4,080-foot summit in two enclosed red and yellow cable cars known as Ketchup and Mustard. Each tram car can carry 80 people and on a clear day, guests can see New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, New York, and Canada.

Replacing the tram with another tram may cost the state “in excess of $25 million,” wrote Gov. Chris Sununu in a letter to the senate finance committee. A gondola would cut costs, increase revenue, and provide a more comfortable experience, he wrote.

Many readers shared fond memories of riding the tram over the past century. Mark L., 79, from Milford, Conn. said he remembers riding the tram with his parents when he was a child.

Ahead, Boston.com readers share their thoughts about why they voted tram or gondola.

Responses lightly edited for clarity.

Replace it with another tram

“Nostalgia. A gondola makes more sense for many reasons but so many of us grew up riding that tram.” — Derek C., North Conway, N.H.

“It isn’t Cannon Mountain without the Tram.” — Kov of Merrimack, N.H.

“Unique experience and fully protects riders from the cold, wind, and snow elements. 1st tram in the US — historic significance that should be preserved. Our family specifically skis Cannon Mtn. because of the tram experience.” — Catherine B. of Beverly.

“History. Too many things these days have to be newer and faster. Save some history.” — L. from Massachusetts

“As a 32-year pass holder, the tram is Cannon. It’s Cannon’s identity! Don’t screw this one up!” — John V. of Candia, N.H.

“I love the exotic tram experience with so many others… Maybe it’s nostalgia but when you come up to the top and swing forward, it’s an amazing experience! Tram baby!” — Michael H. by North Andover

“The Old Man would not be pleased to have the tram replaced by anything but another tram,” wrote Kent B. of Easton, who called the tram an “iconic symbol of Cannon and Franconia Notch.” — Anonymous

“The tram is a big part of Cannon’s and Franconia Notch State Park’s character. Tram III would allow a big piece of Cannon’s rich history to live on into a new generation. Personally, I have formed many great memories in Ketchup and Mustard, from epic Cannon powder days to seeing the wonder on my children’s faces during their first ride up on a clear summer day, to the simple pleasure of immersing myself in the joy and laughter that fills those tram cars during the 8:15 a.m. ‘first tracks’ tram rides.

“The tram is a huge tourism draw during the summer months. There are other gondolas in NH, but only one tram. Sure, it’s a bit of a novelty, but it is also a beautiful ride year-round that simply would not be matched in a gondola. N.H. should be proud of Cannon — for its history, its beauty, its contributions to the sport of skiing, and its many firsts… North America’s first passenger aerial tramway among them. Let’s embrace that history and preserve the great spirit of Cannon Mountain and Franconia Notch State Park. Let’s give a new generation the opportunity to experience it as we have (sans Old Man). Let’s save the tram.” — Scott from Barrington, N.H.

“You don’t mess with tradition.” — Anthony

“I am a pass holder and it enhances the enjoyment of the ski area and terrific scenery. It differentiates Cannon Mt. from other ski areas in northern New England.” — Joel from North Andover

“A tram is a significantly higher tourist draw than a regular gondola, which many other mountains in the region have. While expensive, the new tram will pay for itself over the next 20 years. And from a skier’s point of view, having a quad chairlift and a gondola unloading at the summit of Cannon will clog up the trails to the point the snow gets skied off rapidly,” — Ryan

Replace it with a gondola

“The tram is just something people love because of nostalgia. Gondolas just make way more sense in every aspect. It will provide a faster, more comfortable way up the mountain for all seasons. Yes we are changing the past, but even the Old Man on the Mountain crumbled away…” — Brian D. of Malden

“Moves more people faster in greater comfort. No brainer. Time to modernize.” — Jeff A. from Boston

“I would prefer a bubble 6X chairlift but realize I am in the minority. So my vote is for a gondola. ‘Can the Tram’ is my campaign!!” — Paul from Bristol

“I’m voting as a Cannon pass holder and skier who prioritizes getting up the mountain more efficiently than the current tram. If you were asking me as a sightseer, there is no question that the tram is preferable!” — Anonymous

“I would rather ride in a gondola with a total of four people versus the high-capacity tram. From a health standpoint, it is safer. And from a personal standpoint, I feel safer in a Gondola versus one of those trams. Much bigger ‘fear factor.’ Plus, it saves money and gets you to the top more quickly.” — Steve H. from Groton

“For skiers the tram is like a subway ride in ski boots, holding your skis,” wrote Bill A. from Somerville.

“For the most part, can people tell the difference between a tram and a gondola? If you put up a picture, most people couldn’t tell the difference until you explain why they are different. There is a difference in the experience but it probably isn’t significant for most people. If it costs significantly less, people will feel safer, and it is more personal, then the gondola seems like a good choice.” — Michael from Cambridge

“They’re much faster and you can sit down!!!” — Dylan of Rye, N.H.

“I’m a Cannon pass holder. It’s the worst when you have to wait.” — Lindsay J. of Franconia, N.H.

“Long lines for the tram. Gondola has more capacity. It’s a simple decision,” — J. from Boston

“It’s gross with 100 people.” — Matthew A. from Middleton

“Because it makes more sense, the tram is unique but not practical,” — Harman from Amesbury

