Should David Ortiz be a Hall of Famer? Let us know. Big Papi is on the ballot for the first time since retiring. David Ortiz at Red Sox spring training in 2020.

David Ortiz has been hailed as one of the most important players in recent Red Sox history, and now he’s up for a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame to cement that claim.

The former player, who has been beloved by Boston baseball fans over the course of his career, is up for the honor for the first time since he retired in 2016 and it looks like votes are trending in his favor.

After carrying the team to their first title in nearly a century in 2004, it’s hard to argue with his legendary status. The Red Sox great finished his career with 541 home runs and three World Series rings.

But there are those who believe Ortiz shouldn’t be inducted just yet, and among them is Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy, who left the former hitter off his ballot for the Hall of Fame because he failed the MLB’s baseline testing in 2003. And despite Ortiz being the “the most clutch postseason hitter in history,” Shaughnessy said the only player he’s backing is second baseman Jeff Kent.

Ortiz had some choice words for the Globe columnist in response but said he wasn’t surprised he wouldn’t be getting his vote.

“You know that Dan Shaughnessy has been an a–hole to everybody,” Ortiz said on WEEI this week. “What can I tell you? It’s not a surprise to me, it’s not a surprise to y’all that he didn’t vote for me. What can I do?”

“Dan’s not gonna stop anything,” he added. “He’s just one guy that didn’t vote for you, and there’s nothing you can do about it. But I mean, this is a guy who likes giving a hard time to everyone, so you’ve got to love him that way.”

Still, Ortiz has got plenty of support in his corner, and early voting is looking positively in his direction. Also in consideration for a spot in the Hall of Fame are Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, Scott Rolen, Alex Rodriguez, and more. The final decisions will be made on Jan. 25.

Do you think Ortiz deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame? Or should he have to wait his turn as some of his critics are suggesting? Let us know what you think by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected].