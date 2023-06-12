Take the T? You need to read this. 😬 Plus: ☀️ June weather enters the chat Welcome to The B-Side, the daily dose of news you actually want to hear. Katie Cole

Don’t touch the harbor

June weather enters the chat

Healey in da club

Up first…

TRANSPORTATION

The good, the bad, and the T

When it rains, it pours. At least when it comes to transit news in Mass. A litany of updates just dropped in the last few days, on everything from the T, to Logan, to new bike lanes.

So let’s start with the good news:

🚴 The Green Line Extension Community Path Extension finally opened. Cyclists and pedestrians can now enjoy the new path running alongside the Medford Branch of the GLX. The path provides direct access to Magoun Square, Gilman Square, East Somerville, and Lechmere stations, and connects to 26 miles of bike paths along the Charles River. So if you live in Somerville and have been thinking of commuting via bike, now may be the time.

🚇 The entire Blue Line will be free during the Sumner Tunnel Closure. To offset the anticipated travel headaches from the closure, MassDOT announced that whether you’re riding one stop or all 13, all trips on the Blue Line will be free from Wednesday, July 5, through Thursday, Aug. 31.

⛴️ And freeing the Blue Line isn’t the only silver lining. The East Boston ferry will also be free; there will be a new ferry between Lynn and Boston; trips on the Salem and Swampscott commuter rail will only be $2.40 each way; and enrolled Eastie residents will get toll discounts on the Tobin Bridge and Ted Williams Tunnel.

Now onto the not-so-good news …

🙄 More service changes on the T are coming this month. Yes, on top of an already long list. For Red Line riders, shuttle buses will replace weeknight service between JFK/UMass and North Quincy stations starting at 8:45 p.m. on June 13-15, June 20-22, and June 26-29. There will also be more disruptions on the Green, Orange, and some Commuter Rail lines. You can see the full list here.

😶‍🌫️ Speaking of the Red Line, it had a helluva week. A passenger captured a video of a Red Line train traveling down the tracks with the door wide open (which was subsequently taken out of service). And Red Line riders ended the week with a broken-down train smoking out Central Station.

🚘 And MassDOT is poo poo-ing driving to Logan this summer. Logan saw more than 314,000 passengers go through TSA checkpoints this Memorial Day weekend, up more than 26,000 from last year. Officials suspect this summer’s travel season could be one of the busiest in a long time. But on the bright side, MassDOT is offering a 25% discount for Logan Express tickets purchased online.

CITY

Quick & dirty headlines

🌊 Live in Eastie? Avoid touching the Harbor today. The recent rain overwhelmed the sewerage system and caused an overflow of wastewater and discharge to water at Jeffries Point. As a result, officials are advising the public to avoid contact with the upper Inner Harbor through tonight due to potential health risks from bacteria or other pollutants associated with stormwater runoff. You can check to see when the coast is clear on the Boston Water and Sewage Commission’s site.

☀️ June has finally entered the chat. After an unseasonably gloomy start, it looks like Mother Nature has decided to let up. At least temperature-wise. Temps this week will be in the 70s and 80s with the back half looking the driest. Monday will be a little sticky as rain rolls in this evening and hangs around into Tuesday with some scattered thunderstorms. But at least we can say we’re not Mount Washington: Saturday’s snowfall made it the snowiest June recorded, at 8.4 inches so far (and potentially more this week).

🏋️ Fitness on the Greenway starts today. Downtown workers, rejoice! The Greenway’s fitness class partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield kicks off this evening on High Street with a HIIT workout at 5:30 p.m. and flow yoga at 6:15 p.m. The summer program will offer over 130 classes for all fitness levels through September and features instructors from local studios like Healthworks, TRILLFIT, ‘Froca Fitness, and more. You can see the full calendar of classes here.

🎆 Summer fireworks season is here. Based on permits filed with the state’s Fire Marshal, we now have an idea of when Mass.’ most popular fireworks displays are happening. You can see the full list with dates and times here. Just remember: Some shows may adjust their schedule based on weather without notice. But there’s one very important city missing from the list: Boston. We should know more about the Boston Pops’ Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on Tuesday. Stay tuned.

THINGS TO DO

Weekday plans

😋 Pig out on local faves at Taste of Somerville. The beloved food fest is back at Assembly Row for the first time since COVID. You can see the full lineup of food and drink vendors here.

🥣 Make pinch pots for a good cause at High Street Place. In addition to learning pottery basics, $30 of your ticket will be donated to The Network/La Red, a Boston-based org working to end partner abuse in Queer communities.

🤝 Celebrate Juneteenth at the Embrace Ideas Festival. This multi-day gathering brings together local and national leaders to amplify anti-racism and a vision for a transformed Boston by 2030. You can see the stacked speaker lineup here.

💃 Learn to salsa at The Superette’s Summer Salsa Night. And if dancing isn’t your thing, you can still watch folks from Urbanity Dance perform while enjoying some sips and bites from the Alileo pop-up bar.

🌇 See Boston from above at the city’s newest skydeck. View Boston, a 360-degree observation deck at the top of the Pru, is slated to open Thursday, June 15. It’s a little touristy, but still worth a visit.

👀 Want a sneak peek? Here’s a look at View Boston and its spectacular city views.

ONE LAST THING

Healey in da club

Boston’s Pride festivities returned in full regalia this weekend.

Nearly 10,000 participants — donned in tutus, crop tops, and body glitter — on Saturday joined in the city’s first Pride parade since 2019.

And it’s safe to say that Gov. Healey enjoyed her first Pride as the state’s top official, too. She and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll were spotted dancing the afternoon away at Club Cafe, a beloved gay bar in the Back Bay. This TikTok video shows the two bopping to Rihanna’s hit “We Found Love” in the packed dance room at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

If that video didn’t boost your serotonin levels like it did mine, take a look at these pics from the Pride festivities. They do not disappoint.

