What do you think Tom Brady will do in retirement? Crypto? Broadcasting? Driving an avocado ice cream truck? Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match

Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL after 22-seasons Tuesday.

Brady, who won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as QB, has been showered with tributes from fans and people around the sporting world as well as his former teammates and competitors.

The GOAT has made himself into one of the more eccentric and controversial athletes over the past few years, and it’s unlikely that Brady will have a quiet retirement.

From his TB12 brand, to his NFT company Autograph and new involvement in the cryptocurrency space, to the recently launched BRADY sportswear brand, Brady could be eager to take his competitive spirit into new ventures alongside his retired supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen.

Brady could also follow suit with other retired NFL stars and go into broadcasting or coaching.

There’s also the question of whether Brady will retire a Patriot. ESPN senior writer and “It’s Better to Be Feared” author Seth Wickersham suggested it as a “strong” possibility.

Do you think Tom Brady will retire as a Patriot?

Whether he retires a Patriot or a Buc, Boston.com wants to know what readers think Brady will do in retirement. Will he still be hanging around the football stadium as a coach or broadcaster? Will he enjoy a new career as a jet-setting business person? Or will he just eat avocado ice cream on a beach for the rest of his life and someday prove that 80 is the new 40?

Let us know what you think the GOAT will do in retirement, and share your all-time favorite Brady memory.