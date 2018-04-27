12 New England pets showing off their Red Sox pride

We asked you to send us your Red Sox-loving pets. Here's the result.

Thor and Odin, English Mastiffs from Northbridge, are Red Sox fans
Thor and Odin, English Mastiffs from Northbridge. –Courtesy
By
3:38 PM

If the photos that our readers submitted are any indication, New England’s four-legged Red Sox fans are just as excited as their owners about the beginning of another baseball season.

When Boston.com asked for pictures of pets showing Red Sox pride, we received snaps of dogs and cats wearing Sox hats, animals in jerseys and curled up on Sox blankets, and pups with their Sox toys. For some pets, their very names pay tribute to the team. (We’re looking at you, Fenway from Lynnfield and Pedro from Somerville!)

Ahead, see how 12 New England pets are sporting their Boston spirit this season.

Editor’s note: Quotes have been lightly edited for clarity, grammar, and punctuation.

Mickey, an Irish doodle from Dorchester

Mickey, an Irish Doodle from Dorchester, is a Red Sox fan.
Mickey from Dorchester. —Courtesy

“In addition to Boston sports, he also loves the beach, running around with friends, and doing tricks for treats,” said 8-month-old Mickey’s owner, Kara O’Shea.

Bauer, a schnoodle from Woburn

Bauer, a schnoodle from Woburn, at Fenway Park.
Bauer from Woburn. —Courtesy

Six-year-old Bauer is a big Red Sox fan, according to owner Karen Smith. Here he is at Fenway Park. He also cheers for the Celtics, Bruins, and Patriots, Smith said.

Kaiser, a German shepherd from Waterford, Connecticut

Red Sox pets
Kaiser from Connecticut. —Courtesy

Kaiser is owned by the Haggan family in Connecticut. “We call this one, ‘Hey, Red Sox! Kaiser wants to know if this is the year?'”

Euli, a Berger Blanc Suisse from Cambridge

Euli, a Berger Blanc Suisse, from Cambridge, is a Red Sox fan
Euli from Cambridge. —Courtesy

Two-year-old Euli, seen here modeling his new Red Sox jersey, has his very own Instagram account.

Pedro, a dachshund/Jack Russell mix from Somerville

Pedro, a Dachshund/Jack Russell mix from Somerville, is a Red Sox fan.
Pedro from Somerville. —Courtesy

“He’s named for… Pedro Martinez, of course!” said owner Megan Reinhart about 1-year-old Pedro. “He’s pictured with one of his first toys — and the only one not ripped to shreds.”

Thor and Odin, English mastiffs from Northbridge

Thor and Odin, English Mastiffs from Northbridge, are Red Sox fans
Thor and Odin from Northbridge. —Courtesy

Three-year-old Odin, left, weighs 202 pounds, and 4-year-old Thor, right, weighs 220 pounds. In the photo above, they’re “sporting their 3XL jerseys,” according to owner Shannon Tyler Griepsma.

Kenji, a Persian cat from Lynn

Kenji, a Persian cat from Lynn, is a Red Sox fan.
Kenji from Lynn. —Courtesy

Ten-year-old Kenji “loves napping and watching the Sox (not necessarily in that order)!” said her owner, Heather.

Jack, a miniature schnauzer from Quincy

Jack, a miniature schnauzer, from Quincy, is a Red Sox fan.
Jack from Quincy. —Courtesy

Jack is a therapy dog and “a huge fan of the Red Sox, of course,” said his owner, Brandon Tang.

Fenway, a goldendoodle from Lynnfield

Fenway, a Golden Doodle from Lynnfield, is a Red Sox fan.
Fenway from Lynnfield. —Courtesy
“We adopted him from Alabama but knew immediately we were [giving] him a Boston-centric name,” said Brian Heffron of 6-month-old Fenway. “He loves chasing fly balls in the back yard.”

Buster, a Frenchie from the Boston area

Buster, a Frenchie from the Boston area, is a Red Sox fan.
Buster from the Boston area. —Courtesy

“He and his dad are huge Red Sox fans, though Buster is a couch potato [who] would prefer to watch the game on TV with lots of snacks,” said owner Hetchen Ehrenfeld of 5-year-old Buster.

Tomas, a cat from Somerville

Tomas, a 12-year-old cat from Somerville, is a Red Sox fan.
Tomas from Somerville. —Courtesy

Twelve-year-old Tomas was adopted last year from New Jersey by Jessica Kirby-Dixon of Somerville. He immediately became a Boston Red Sox fan, she said.

 

