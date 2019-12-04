These are the most popular Boston pet names of 2019
See how the names Brady and Gronk fared this year.
Charlie, a 5-year-old Persian cat from Boston with more than 26,000 Instagram followers, can add a new entry to his resume — he has one of the most popular cat names of 2019.
Rover, an online network of dog walkers and pet sitters, revealed the most popular and trending pet names this year nationally and in individual cities nationwide. Charlie is the No. 5 male cat name and No. 1 male dog name in Boston (and also made the top five list nationally for both dogs and cats). The top dog names nationwide for dogs and cats are Bella and Max and Oliver and Luna, respectively.
In Boston this year, trending pet names were inspired by sports, food, and the Irish. Trending football names are Otis, Stanley, Willie, King, and Bruschi; food names are Chowder and Cannoli; and Irish names are Patrick, Kira, Shannon, Molly, Fiona, and Patrick. Also, the following two pet names have “jumped up most in popularity” this year in Boston, according to Rover: Billy for dogs and Oreo for cats.
Names trending down in Boston? Brady and Gronk.
Ahead, check out Boston’s most popular cat and dog names of 2019.
Top five male cat names in Boston:
Oliver
Milo
Max
Henry
Charlie
Top five female cat names in Boston:
Luna
Bella
Lucy
Lily
Daisy
Top five male dog names in Boston:
Charlie
Cooper
Max
Teddy
Tucker
Top five female dog names in Boston:
Bella
Luna
Lucy
Daisy
Lola
Rover compiles the list of popular pet names annually, analyzing its database of more than a million pets, according to the site.
View Rover’s lists of popular pet names in 2019.
