These are the most popular Boston pet names of 2019

Charlie, a 5-year-old Persian cat from Boston with more than 26,000 Instagram followers, can add a new entry to his resume — he has one of the most popular cat names of 2019.

Rover, an online network of dog walkers and pet sitters, revealed the most popular and trending pet names this year nationally and in individual cities nationwide. Charlie is the No. 5 male cat name and No. 1 male dog name in Boston (and also made the top five list nationally for both dogs and cats). The top dog names nationwide for dogs and cats are Bella and Max and Oliver and Luna, respectively.

In Boston this year, trending pet names were inspired by sports, food, and the Irish. Trending football names are Otis, Stanley, Willie, King, and Bruschi; food names are Chowder and Cannoli; and Irish names are Patrick, Kira, Shannon, Molly, Fiona, and Patrick. Also, the following two pet names have “jumped up most in popularity” this year in Boston, according to Rover: Billy for dogs and Oreo for cats.

Names trending down in Boston? Brady and Gronk.

Ahead, check out Boston’s most popular cat and dog names of 2019.

Top five male cat names in Boston:

Oliver

Milo

Max

Henry

Charlie

Top five female cat names in Boston:

Luna

Bella

Lucy

Lily

Daisy

Top five male dog names in Boston:

Charlie

Cooper

Max

Teddy

Tucker

Top five female dog names in Boston:

Bella

Luna

Lucy

Daisy

Lola

Rover compiles the list of popular pet names annually, analyzing its database of more than a million pets, according to the site.

