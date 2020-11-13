The ‘First Dog-elects’ are already beloved. Send us a photo of your pet who deserves a spotlight just as much as Champ and Major Biden

The White House, which has been without a pet for the last four years, will be home to two good dogs in January 2021. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden’s German shepherds Champ, 12, and Major, 2, are already exciting pet lovers across the country and gaining their own following.

Major, whom the Biden’s adopted from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018, will make history as the White House’s first live-in shelter dog.

After four years of no dog in the White House, Champ and Major Biden will be moving in. AND Major will be the first ever rescue dog to be first canine! pic.twitter.com/D5JPkBXIMC — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) November 7, 2020

Throughout his campaign, Biden appealed to pet owners and insisted it was time “put dogs back in the White House.” Before the absence of a pet under the Trump administration, there were President Barack Obama’s Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny, preceded by President George W. Bush’s English springer spaniel Spotty and two Scottish terriers, Barney and Miss Beazley. Fun fact: In 1926, former Governor of Massachusetts, then President Calvin Coolidge was gifted a pet raccoon for Thanksgiving, which the first family domesticated and named Rebecca.

Advertisement

As people look forward to seeing pet-owners back in the White House and dogs zooming around the lawn, we’re wondering if there is a pet in your life that gets presidential treatment and deserves a spotlight just as much as Champ and Major. Send in your photos, including the pet’s name, age, and description to maddie.mortell@boston.com. and we’ll admire the cute companions together in a follow up article on Boston.com. Meanwhile, we’ll be following #DOTUS (Dog of the United States) on Instagram and Twitter.