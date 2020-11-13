The ‘First Dog-elects’ are already beloved. Send us a photo of your pet who deserves a spotlight just as much as Champ and Major Biden

President-elect Joe Biden's German shepherd Major will be the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

Joe Biden adopted a German shepherd named Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018. MUST CREDIT: Delaware Humane Association handout photo)
Joe Biden adopted a German shepherd named Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018. –Delaware Humane Association handout photo
By
November 13, 2020 | 4:12 PM

The White House, which has been without a pet for the last four years, will be home to two good dogs in January 2021. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden’s German shepherds Champ, 12, and Major, 2, are already exciting pet lovers across the country and gaining their own following.

Major, whom the Biden’s adopted from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018, will make history as the White House’s first live-in shelter dog.

Throughout his campaign, Biden appealed to pet owners and insisted it was time “put dogs back in the White House.” Before the absence of a pet under the Trump administration, there were President Barack Obama’s Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny, preceded by President George W. Bush’s English springer spaniel Spotty and two Scottish terriers, Barney and Miss Beazley. Fun fact: In 1926, former Governor of Massachusetts, then President Calvin Coolidge was gifted a pet raccoon for Thanksgiving, which the first family domesticated and named Rebecca.

As people look forward to seeing pet-owners back in the White House and dogs zooming around the lawn, we’re wondering if there is a pet in your life that gets presidential treatment and deserves a spotlight just as much as Champ and Major. Send in your photos, including the pet’s name, age, and description to maddie.mortell@boston.com. and we’ll admire the cute companions together in a follow up article on Boston.com. Meanwhile, we’ll be following #DOTUS (Dog of the United States) on Instagram and Twitter.

