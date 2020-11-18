Photos: Over 100 spotlight-worthy ‘presidential’ pets from Boston.com readers

“My beautiful Honey, rescued at 3 years of age from a backyard breeder. She’d had several litters of puppies that she was never allowed to mother; she startled at the slightest noise, and she had no doggy or human social skills when I adopted her. It’s the little things that have meant so much to me over the last 1+ year: the first time she didn’t flinch when I touched her, the first time I came home from the store and she scampered joyously and actually barked for the first time (I cried), and the first time she put her front paws on my thigh and laid her head down on top of them. She still startles at the slightest noise (lucky for her that I’m a naturally quiet person), it took her a long time to get used to going outside (she’d lived her entire life indoors, in a cage, and had never seen grass or the sun), but now she puts the brakes on (all 8 lbs of her) and hates going back inside. After the first few months of living with her, I wasn’t sure if she’d ever be a happy puppy, and didn’t know if I could ever really be close to her, but a few months later…I was in love and still am. I’m a HUGE Biden supporter and I’m so glad we’re going to have not one, but two dogs in the Biden White House — I can’t wait!”

—Cynthia Swanton