Arts Seven-thousand people partied all night at the MFA Patrons at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Courtesy of the MFA

Thousands of people reveled in Saturday night’s festivities at the Museum of Fine Arts: food trucks, dancing, live graffiti, singing, and creating art were all on the schedule.

Lines for the MFA’s first overnight party snaked from the Linde Family Wing entrance past the museum’s front doors. Attendees waited up to two hours to access the free event, said Karen Frascona, the museum’s public relations director.

Attendees watched MerkThose create live graffiti on the Linde Family Wing grounds and parking lot while they waited to get inside.

.@merkthose is getting started on graffiti outside! Check back later for the final product ? #mfaNOW pic.twitter.com/CHcCSZnMK9 — Museum of Fine Arts (@mfaboston) September 17, 2016

Inside, one of the evening’s most popular activities was Collage Confessions, where people created collages from cut-up bits of paper.

Frances Stark, one of the night’s featured artists, posted a video of the event, which was inspired by her work.

#MFAnow #collage A video posted by Frances Stark (@therealstarkiller) on Sep 17, 2016 at 9:57pm PDT

People danced to the music of several DJs from the Substructure collective.

Spaces such as the Bravo restaurant were transformed into makeshift dance floors, allowing those in attendance to show off their best moves.

2:30 am dance party in the Linde Family Wing for #ContemporaryArt! ?? #mfaNOW A video posted by Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (@mfaboston) on Sep 17, 2016 at 11:27pm PDT

By 3 a.m., people started to do their own thing.

The Insomniac Olympics were followed by an ad-hoc rendition of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, performed in unison by a group of attendees.

3:40 am “Bohemian Rhapsody” sing-along during the Insomniac Olympics in the Calderwood Courtyard! #mfaNOW A video posted by Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (@mfaboston) on Sep 18, 2016 at 12:41am PDT

Others chose to relax on blow-up floor cushions in the Calderwood Courtyard.

Last night was #lit ? ??#mfanow #mfaboston #boston A photo posted by lesleygaughan (@lesleygaughan) on Sep 18, 2016 at 9:28am PDT

Overall, about 7,000 people attended the event.

In case you missed it, the MFA’s next Overnight parties are October 14 to 15, November 4 to 5, and December 9 to 10.

If you weren’t at #mfaNOW I feel bad for you. — EMT (@emarshalltorres) September 18, 2016