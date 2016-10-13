Here’s the story behind the new nature-inspired installation in Upham’s Corner

Boston AIR installment, "Traces of Wind and Water." –Georgie Friedman
By
October 13, 2016

If you are walking through Dorchester’s Upham’s Corner at night over the next five weeks, you may be surprised to see a peaceful and green nature scene in stark contrast to the street’s usual cityscape.

But that’s exactly what the artist, Georgie Friedman, wants.

“I hope this is a little interruption in every day life,” she said.

Starting Thursday evening, you’ll be able to see Friedman’s video projection, titled “Traces of Wind and Water,” which will run until November 14, starting at dusk each night. The installation is projected on the upper south facing brick wall of the Strand Theatre, best seen from the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Hancock Street.

Advertisement

The large scale public art project features three nature filled video segments displayed on the theater’s brick wall: large trees swaying in the wind; a constantly flowing waterfall, and wild grasses and reeds. Friedman filmed all the footage herself in Millennium Park in August.

Friedman is one of three artists who were part of the city’s first ever Boston Artist-In-Residence program. Each artist was given a stipend of $20,000 and the opportunity to work with one of the city’s departments to make their pitched project a reality. Friedman collaborated with the Department of Neighborhood Development and the Parks and Recreation Department to bring her video installation to Dorchester.

“One of the greatest parts of working with the city is actually learning how the city works,” she said. “Everyone was really nice and open to the process.”

Friedman, who has lived in Boston since 2005 when she first joined the School of the Museum of Fine Arts graduate program, researched the history of Upham’s Corner for months before deciding on the location and the projections she would film for it.

“Upham’s Corner has been a vibrant neighborhood for hundreds of years and the Strand Theatre is itself historic, built in 1918 as a ‘movie and vaudeville palace,’ so projecting moving-image content on to it ties directly with that history,” she said in a statement. “Looking to the land—before Dorchester was annexed to Boston in 1870, it was a rural farming community for over 200 years. Prior to that, Native Americans from many tribes including the Wampanoag, Pequot, Nipmuck, and the Massachuset, had developed agriculture in the region, used the woods for hunting and were highly skilled in navigating the waters.”

Advertisement

Friedman said she is in the process of organizing events with the city to allow for viewers to interact with and learn more about the piece and the AIR program (those interested can follow her artist page for more details about when and where in the coming weeks).

“This whole program is really exciting because it shows the city’s interests in artists and what artists can bring to a community in a different way than traditional city programs,” Friedman said.

The city announced earlier this month that 10 artists were chosen for the city’s second round of the program.

Georgie Friedman's
Georgie Friedman’s “Traces of Wind and Water.” —Meagan McGinnes / Boston.com
TOPICS: Arts
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady with the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Patriot's Feb. 5 Super Bowl win.
New England Patriots
Watch the NFL kickoff concert live in Boston September 7, 2017 | 12:16 PM
Love Letters
I hooked up with my friend’s ex September 7, 2017 | 8:58 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat September 7, 2017 | 7:10 AM
The Quinoa Taco Salad at by CHLOE.
Restaurants
Here are Boston's most popular new bars and restaurants September 7, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston, MA - 8/7/2016 - David Gilo and his son Nicholas Play ping pong in the middle of Newbury Street in Boston, MA, August 7, 2016. The street closed to automobile traffic for the first time as part of a city initiative. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend September 7, 2017 | 5:00 AM
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, receives an update from disaster relief organizations on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sept. 1, 2017.
Books
First lady donates Dr. Seuss for National Read a Book Day September 6, 2017 | 8:41 PM
Beer
Aeronaut showcases its artistic flair September 6, 2017 | 6:37 PM
New England Patriots
Here’s what’s happening at the free NFL kickoff concert in Boston September 6, 2017 | 6:20 PM
Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in 'Daddy's Home 2.'
Entertainment
There are so many dads in the 'Daddy's Home 2' trailer September 6, 2017 | 1:19 PM
Country music singer Jo Dee Messina sings onstage in El Dorado, Ark., during a fundraiser for Rep. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. on June 6, 2014.
Celebs
Country singer Jo Dee Messina announces cancer diagnosis September 6, 2017 | 12:47 PM
Author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America in New York on June 1, 2017.
Books
AP exclusive: Stephen King talks 'It' and other adaptations September 6, 2017 | 10:11 AM
Love letters.
Love Letters
Love Letters: Strung along and ghosted September 6, 2017 | 8:56 AM
Chris Pine at the premiere of 'The Finest Hours.'
Entertainment
Chris Pine will reportedly play a Kennedy September 5, 2017 | 3:47 PM
Marshall Point Lighthouse.
Travel
Maine lighthouses will offer tours, breathtaking views on Saturday September 5, 2017 | 2:36 PM
Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland on Nov. 4, 2016.
Celebs
Beyonce, Streisand to headline Harvey relief telethon September 5, 2017 | 10:39 AM
Love Letters
My boyfriend downloaded Tinder September 5, 2017 | 9:04 AM
Tatiana Maslany and Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Stronger.'
Entertainment
15 movies Bostonians should know about this fall September 5, 2017 | 6:30 AM
Former Boston Globe journalist, and current BU professor, Dick Lehr has a new book out for young adults called Trell.
Books
Recalling an injustice for a YA audience September 5, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Jimmy Chin took this photo in June for National Geographic. It shows Alex Honnold atop El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif., after he became the first person to climb it alone without ropes or safety gear.
Travel
How to take great travel photos, according to an adventure photographer September 4, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Travel
You can make gelato in Italy September 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Travel
10 tours, trips, and hotels that are all about photography September 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Celebs
Taylor Swift serves as bridesmaid at wedding on Vineyard September 3, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Arts
Lady Gaga makes a powerful statement at Fenway September 2, 2017 | 8:01 AM
Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival
Local News
Large turnout expected at Skowhegan craft beer festival September 1, 2017 | 9:41 AM
Love Letters
Labor Day updates September 1, 2017 | 9:04 AM
Instagram @toneitup
Health
These fitness stars are bringing a festival full of workouts, beauty stations, and rosé to Boston September 1, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Events
10 things to go see around Boston this September September 1, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Visitors enjoy relaxing on a sunny afternoon on the lawns of Truro Vineyards.
Travel
Your ultimate guide to Cape Cod September 1, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Solange performs at the 2017 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, July 2, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Music
Solange pledges proceeds from Boston show for Harvey relief August 31, 2017 | 3:20 PM
Greater Boston's 12 top spots to live By Elizabeth Gehrman, from the Globe Magazine Photograph by Maisie Crow Library Tag Magazine 08152010 DO NOT USE IN CAPTION: Boston, MA. 08/16/09 The exterior of the Coolidge Corner Theatre on Harvard Avenue in Boston on Sunday, August 16, 2009. (Maisie Crow for The Boston Globe). ** SLUG: 06Boston101 CREDIT: Maisie Crow for The Boston Globe ONLINE CAPTION: / OUTTAKe 1123
Lifestyle
10 events that will make you smarter this month August 31, 2017 | 1:52 PM