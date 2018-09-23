Robert Indiana’s Maine home needs love if it’s to be a museum

In this Sept. 13, 2014, file photo, fans gather outside "Star of Hope" the residence of artist Robert Indiana on Vinalhaven Island, Maine. –The Associated Press
By
DAVID SHARP
AP,
11:15 AM

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — Pop artist Robert Indiana died in a house with a hole in the roof and pigeons living inside. The front windows are now boarded up. Buckets collect water. Clapboards are peeling.

The degraded condition of the Victorian, dubbed the Star of Hope, means millions of dollars will have to be spent to fulfill Indiana’s vision of transforming the mansion into a museum, where his artwork would be preserved and displayed on Vinalhaven Island.

Local residents fear the home’s condition could be beyond hope by the time his estate is settled.

“I don’t think it would take much longer for it to be beyond repair,” said Phil Crossman, chairman of Historic Down Street LLC, which was formed to protect historical properties.

Advertisement

Built in the 1870s, the 12-room building in Main Street on the island 15 miles from the mainland was a gathering place for a chapter of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, an international fraternal organization. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places.

Indiana retreated there in 1978 after turning his back on New York City, where he lived when he created the HOPE series. He died at the home on May 19 at age 89.

Based on the home’s condition, it’d be easy to conclude that Indiana was poor. But testimony in a probate court hearing this month showed he was spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in his final years even as basic maintenance was neglected.

Testimony during a probate court hearing showed that his total estate, including his iconic HOPE series of artwork, is valued at more than $60 million.

“By no means was he destitute,” said James Brannan, who was Indiana’s attorney and now represents his estate.

On Vinalhaven, people are bewildered by the condition of the building.

Rotting exterior clapboards and sheathing are in such rough shape that they wouldn’t support a handyman’s ladder, Crossman said. Plywood had to be placed over the windows when the glass started falling out. A blue tarp covers the hole in the roof.

Advertisement

The irony is that the home meant the world to Indiana.

Indiana, who was born Robert Clark in New Castle, Indiana, never set down roots as a kid. His parents divorced when he was young, and he moved frequently. It wasn’t until he moved to Vinalhaven that he settled down in one place — for four decades, it turned out.

The Star of Hope served as both his home and art studio.

Over the years, Indiana always made it clear that the Star of Hope should be preserved even when he was considering different options for displaying his artwork, said Michael Komanecky, chief curator of the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland.

Many outsiders were critical of the man who served as Indiana’s caretaker and power of attorney for declining to do anything about the deteriorating condition. Brannan said that’s probably not fair. Indiana, after all, was notoriously reclusive and known for turning away visitors, including Brannan himself.

“Bob didn’t like people coming into his home. And it’s not unusual for elderly people to become reclusive and not want visitors to see how they’re living,” he said.

It could take several years for Indiana’s estate to be settled, and locals want steps to be taken in the interim to stop the deterioration from accelerating.

Brannan said he’d like to see the home stabilized, but he wants to be frugal because the entire structure will eventually be gutted.

The cost of transforming the building into a museum will likely cost upward of $10 million, and the estate doesn’t have that money, Brannan said.

Advertisement

Most of the estate’s value comes from Indiana’s artwork, and the estate wants to keep and protect the artwork, not sell it, Brannan said. Besides, flooding the art market with Indiana’s works to raise capital could depress their value.

Crossman, for his part, hopes the parties involved in a lawsuit over his assets exercise “common sense” and protect the home before the Star of Hope is beyond repair.

“The building,” he said, “needs to be stabilized while that litigation is ongoing.”

TOPICS: Arts Travel Maine Local Maine Travel
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Beer
9 questions with Notch Brewing's Chris Lohring September 22, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Media
Ten broadcasters inducted into Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame September 21, 2018 | 5:42 PM
KO at the Shipyard These perfectly firm, golden brown, 5-inch-round pies leave everyone wanting more. Read the full Globe review (Glenn Yoder, Globe Staff) 256 Marginal St., Building 16, Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina, East Boston. 617-418-5234, kocateringandpies.com. All major credit cards. Wheelchair accessible. Restrooms not. Get more detailed information about KO at the Shipyard
Food
A South Boston savory pie shop just permanently shuttered September 21, 2018 | 4:10 PM
A woman holds a rescue at Wag Wednesday at City Hall Plaza.
Animals
7 ways you can be a dog lover without a dog of your own September 21, 2018 | 4:08 PM
Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton.
Entertainment
What it's like to be in the room where it happened at 'Hamilton' in Boston September 21, 2018 | 3:41 PM
Beat Brew Hall.
Beer
A well-known Cambridge jazz lounge has been flipped into a beer hall September 21, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Entertainment
Chris Evans to star in a new thriller series based on a local author's book September 21, 2018 | 12:09 PM
Love Letters
I fantasize about others September 21, 2018 | 9:04 AM
A pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron in Miami in 2017.
Travel
Will American Airlines bar customers from changing a ticket? September 20, 2018 | 7:05 PM
Entertainment
Southie native Deirdre Devlin takes home Emmy for ‘Robot Chicken’ September 20, 2018 | 5:23 PM
Jennifer Eagan.
Media
A local TV reporter is moving to a rival station September 20, 2018 | 4:41 PM
Nicholas Christopher on stage at the Boston Opera House.
Entertainment
'Hamilton' star celebrates performing for hometown Boston crowd on Instagram September 20, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Hooked at Bow Market.
Restaurants
Hooked Fish Shop brings global street seafood to Bow Market September 20, 2018 | 2:49 PM
BOSTON, MA - 9/11/2018: “Winnie-the-Pooh: Exploring a Classic,” getting set up at the MFA’s Torf Gallery for exhibition starting September 22, 2018 to January 6, 2019: Charlotte King, Exhibitions Manager, Victoria and Albert Museum, London installing the exhibition with her hands on Pooh. His other friends present are Eeyore, Kanga and Roo, Piglet and Tigger. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Arts
Get to know almost a century of Winnie-the-Pooh at the MFA September 20, 2018 | 2:45 PM
Jon Favreau, from left, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 25, 2018.
Entertainment
'Pod Save America' political podcast is coming to HBO September 20, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Harvard
Food
You can take Harvard lectures from all-star chefs for free September 20, 2018 | 12:54 PM
Entertainment
Harvard black culture awards to honor Colin Kaepernick, Dave Chappelle September 20, 2018 | 12:20 PM
Lifestyle
Waltham magician Shin Lim wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ and the $1 million grand prize September 20, 2018 | 11:55 AM
Joey Ryan, left, and Kenneth Pattengale of The Milk Carton Kids perform during the Americana Honors and Awards show on Sept. 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Music
Grab tickets to these 5 concerts before they sell out September 20, 2018 | 9:08 AM
Love Letters
He’s hooked up with almost all of his friends September 20, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20, 2018.
Celebs
Demi Lovato's mom says star is 'getting the help she needs' September 20, 2018 | 7:43 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters Chat: 9-20-18 September 20, 2018 | 7:10 AM
Cary Jogi Fukunaga at the Monaco palace for the Princess Grace Foundation gala in Monaco in 2015.
Entertainment
Director of James Bond 2020 film announced September 20, 2018 | 5:59 AM
Jars of Fluff at the Fluff Festival in Somerville.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend September 20, 2018 | 5:00 AM
View from Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway.
Travel
Rural Maine airport to get $11M for runway, safety boosts September 20, 2018 | 12:01 AM
As of the afternoon of Nov. 2, Rob Delaney had 946,960 Twitter followers. That number surely will have grown by the time you read this.
Lifestyle
Rob Delaney pens an essay about his son’s death September 19, 2018 | 2:29 PM
Lobsters
Restaurants
A Maine restaurant owner is giving weed to lobsters September 19, 2018 | 12:06 PM
Love Letters
I don’t find my partner attractive anymore September 19, 2018 | 9:03 AM
Pianist Eric Lu
Music
Boston pianist Eric Lu wins Leeds piano competition September 19, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Entertainment
Record-low viewership for Emmy Awards September 18, 2018 | 8:33 PM