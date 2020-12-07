ICA Boston voluntarily closes due to COVID-19

The museum does not have an anticipated reopening date.

The ICA Boston is closed until further notice. –Robert S. Davis/The Boston Globe
December 7, 2020 | 4:10 PM

As prominent health experts urge Gov. Charlie Baker to roll back the state’s coronavirus reopening plans due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, one Boston cultural institution is preemptively ceasing operations.

The Institute of Contemporary Art announced Monday afternoon that it will voluntarily close its doors indefinitely despite no order from Baker requiring museums to shut down.

“The ICA has voluntarily closed to the public to support the city and state in their efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of our staff, visitors, and community,” the museum wrote on Twitter, encouraging supporters to enjoy the ICA’s at-home offerings.

In a statement emailed to Boston.com, ICA director Jill Medvedow said the museum did not have a projected reopening date.

“We have been paying close attention to the data provided by the city and state as COVID cases continue to rise and have listened to the Governor’s and Mayor’s calls for all of us to stay home and do our part to limit the virus’s spread,” Medvedow said. “With this in mind, we decided to voluntarily close the museum to the public to ensure the health and safety of our staff, visitors, and community. At this time, we do not have a projected reopening date but will continue to follow the data and advice of public health experts.

“Sharing art, staying connected with audiences, and supporting our community is, as always, our priority,” Medvedow continued. “Virtual programs, art activity kits for families, and food distribution at the Watershed in East Boston will continue. As we did in March, the ICA remains committed to keeping our employees paid.”

