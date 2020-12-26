Mallard to go? Dig of Pompeii fast-food place reveals tastes

Successful restaurateurs know that a good location can be crucial, and the operator of this ancient fast-food seemed to have found a good spot.

An undated photo made available by the Pompeii Archeological park press office shows the thermopolium in the Pompeii archeological park, near Naples, Italy. (Luigi Spina/Parco Archeologico di Pompei via AP) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
FRANCES D'EMILIO,
AP
December 26, 2020 | 12:41 PM

ROME (AP) — A fast-food eatery at Pompeii has been excavated, helping to reveal dishes that were popular for the citizens of the ancient Roman city who were partial to eating out.

Pompeii Archaeological Park’s longtime chief, Massimo Osanna said Saturday that while some 80 such fast-foods have been found at Pompeii, it is the first time such a hot-food-drink eatery — known as a thermopolium — was completely unearthed.

A segment of the fast-food counter was partially dug up in 2019 during work to shore up Pompeii’s oft-crumbling ruins. Since then, archaeologists kept digging, revealing a multi-sided-counter, with typical wide holes inserted into its top. The countertop held deep vessels for hot foods, not unlike soup containers nestled into modern-day salad bars.

Advertisement

Plant and animal specialists are still analyzing remains from the site, with its counter frescoed with a figure of an undersea nymph astride a horse. Images of two upside-down mallards and a rooster, whose plumage was painted with the typical vivid color known as Pompeiian red, also brightened the eatery and likely served to advertise the menu.

Another fresco depicted a dog on a leash, perhaps not unlike modern reminders to leash pets. Vulgar graffiti were inscribed on the painting’s frame.

Valeria Amoretti, a Pompeii staff anthropologist, said “initial analyses confirm how the painted images represent, at least in part, the foods and beverages effectively sold inside.” Her statement noted that duck bone fragment was found in one of the containers, along with remains from goats, pigs, fish and snails. At the bottom of a wine container were traces of ground fava beans, which in ancient times were added to wine for flavor and to lighten its color, Amoretti said.

“We know what they were eating that day,” said Osanna, referring to the day of Pompeii’s destruction in 79 A.D. The food remains indicated “what’s popular with the common folk,” Osanna told Rai state TV, noting that street-food places weren’t frequented by the Roman elite.

Advertisement

One surprise find was the complete skeleton of a dog. The discovery intrigued the excavators, since it wasn’t a “large, muscular dog like that painted on the counter but of an extremely small example” of an adult dog, whose height at shoulder level was 20-to-25 centimeters (8-to-10 inches), Amoretti said. It’s rather rare, Amoretti said, to find remains from ancient times of such small dogs, discoveries that “attest to selective breeding in the Roman epoch to obtain this result.”

Also unearthed were a bronze ladle, nine amphorae, which were popular food containers in Roman times, a couple of flasks and a ceramic oil container.

Successful restaurateurs know that a good location can be crucial, and the operator of this ancient fast-food seemed to have found a good spot. Osanna noted that right outside the eatery was a small square with a fountain, with another thermopolium in the vicinity.

Pompeii was destroyed by the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius, which is near present-day Naples. Much of the ancient city still lies unexcavated. The site is one of Italy’s most popular tourist attractions.

Human remains were also discovered in the excavation of the eatery.

Those bones were apparently disturbed in the 17th century during clandestine excavations by thieves looking for valuables, Pompeii authorities said. Some of the bones belonged to a man, who, when the Vesuvius volcano erupted, appeared to have been lying on a bed or a cot, since nails and pieces of wood were found under his body, authorities said. Other human remains were found inside one of the counter’s vessels, possibly placed there by those excavators centuries ago.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Arts Animals Lifestyle Restaurants Science

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jennifer Rubenstein in New York, Dec. 21, 2020. Some women, like Rubenstein, are seeking to regain control over their alcohol habits after months of laissez-faire consumption. (Celeste Sloman/The New York Times)
'Dry January'
‘Vodka in your coffee cup’: When pandemic drinking goes too far December 26, 2020 | 10:38 AM
The Vineyard Golf Club in Martha's Vineyard.
Book Club
Book Club: 'It’s a very human thing to want to know other people’s secrets' December 24, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Love Letters
To get over an ex, do I have to get under someone new? December 24, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Actor and director Ethan Hawke and the facade of the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline.
COOLIDGE CORNER
Ethan Hawke praises Coolidge Corner Theatre in fundraising video December 23, 2020 | 11:10 PM
Kinara
Holiday
A guide to celebrating Kwanzaa 2020 in Boston December 23, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Love Letters
How many more chances should I give him? December 23, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Love Letters
Listen to Season 4, episode 8 of the Love Letters podcast December 22, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Love Letters
I want to date, but people aren’t following COVID rules December 22, 2020 | 9:10 AM
John Krasinski
John Krasinski and 'Some Good News' return for holiday special with Dwayne Johnson and George Clooney December 21, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Love Letters
He was, and is still, on Tinder December 21, 2020 | 8:50 AM
A sunrise over downtown Boston and the Charles river, as seen from Cambridge. Submitted by Mike Ste. Marie.
Entertainment
Send us the most beautiful, stunning photo you took in 2020 December 21, 2020 | 8:10 AM
CHELSEA - 4/14/2020: Gladys Socop, left, brings out a box of groceries to Jessica Armijo, right, while volunteering in a pop-up food pantry hosted by Pan Y Cafe. Organized by Chelsea Collaborative, the food distribution has been operating for over 3 weeks with food donated by local businesses and food pantries and delivered to at-need families in Chelsea. (Erin Clark/Globe Staff)
How to help
7 local non-profits to give a helping hand this holiday December 21, 2020 | 6:53 AM
Box Office
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ grabs $38.5 million overseas December 20, 2020 | 1:50 PM
Eric Gay
Stimulus Checks
Talk of smaller stimulus checks triggers a wave of memes on social media December 20, 2020 | 12:53 PM
TV
'SNL' recap: The best moments and funniest sketches from last night's holiday episode December 20, 2020 | 2:41 AM
TV
Colin Jost and Michael Che said goodbye to Trump, wrote offensive jokes for each other on 'Weekend Update' December 20, 2020 | 2:12 AM
TV
'Saturday Night Live' introduces its new Joe Biden in cold open December 20, 2020 | 12:32 AM
Love Letters
She left me for her … December 18, 2020 | 9:01 AM
How may of these made it into your collection (or streaming queue) in 2020?
2020 MUSIC
We want to know: What were your top album and song for 2020? December 18, 2020 | 6:06 AM
Love Letters
More advice on advice, please December 17, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Readers shared their favorite books of 2020.
Readers Weigh In
These are the best books of 2020, according to Boston.com readers December 17, 2020 | 8:32 AM
Wilmington, MA, 12/2/2019 -- Maddie Alexander, 14, collapses in the snow during a massive snowball fight with her two brothers as they enjoy a snow day that resulted from the first storm of December. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 03weatherpic Reporter:
Your snow photo
Send your snow photos to Boston.com December 17, 2020 | 8:15 AM
HO HO HO
Watch: Walsh, Baker, Pressley, Belichick and way more recite Christmas poem with Boston Pops December 16, 2020 | 10:13 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, actor Tom Cruise wears a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he greets fans during a break from shooting Mission Impossible 7, along Rome's Fori Imperiali avenue. Tom Cruise has launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the set of his latest “Mission: Impossible” movie after he reportedly spotted two workers failing to abide by social distancing rules. In audio released Wednesday, Dec. 16 by the Sun tabloid, the 58-year-old Hollywood megastar can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)
Celebs
Tom Cruise erupts at ‘Mission: Impossible’ crew over COVID-19 breach December 16, 2020 | 3:44 PM
Christmas Movies
Here's what 1,500 Boston.com readers chose as the best, and worst, holiday movies ever December 16, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Love Letters
Left my husband and fell in love with a woman at work December 16, 2020 | 9:01 AM
ELIZABETH WARREN
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's book 'Persist' to come out in April December 16, 2020 | 8:26 AM
FENWAY FESTIVITIES
Boston Pops and Wally the Green Monster join forces for festive performance at Fenway December 15, 2020 | 9:54 PM
Love Letters
Any dating hope for this widower? December 15, 2020 | 9:02 AM
HOLIDAY TV
Here's what more than 1,500 readers picked as the best — and worst — Christmas TV specials December 15, 2020 | 7:11 AM