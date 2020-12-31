A Boston museum just ranked among the top 10 new attractions in the U.S.

The free contemporary art museum opened in February.

A piece from "Valkyrie Mumbet" by Joana Vasconcelo at the MassArt Art Museum. –Atelier Joana Vasconcelos
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 31, 2020

Boston’s newest contemporary art museum is among America’s top new attractions in 2020, according to USA Today readers.

MassArt Art Museum in Boston just ranked No. 5 among the 10 best new attractions in America as part of USA Today’s 2020 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. The No. 1 new attraction is the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo.

“From museums and performance spaces to recreational trails and monuments, travelers were treated to a host of new attractions in 2020,” wrote USA Today. “With the help of a panel of travel experts, we combed the country for the best new attractions of the year.”



The Massachusetts College of Art and Design opened the free, 15,000-square-foot museum in February within an original 1906 campus building that formerly housed the school’s Bakalar & Paine Galleries.

USA Today wrote the following about the museum: “The collection opened along the Avenue of the Arts as a free attraction where artists at all stages of their careers can showcase their work.”

“The museum is for everyone,” Lisa Tung, the museum’s executive director, told Boston.com earlier this year. “It’s a fun place where you can come, see something amazing, do something amazing, open your eyes, expand your mind, all through contemporary art. What could be better than that? And it’s all free.”

The museum is currently closed to the public “out of caution and care for our community” during the coronavirus pandemic, according to its website.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View the entire list of 10 best new attractions in America.

