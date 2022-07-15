Arts Maine has one of the best art museums in the country, according to USA Today readers You'll find it in the coastal city of Eastport. Tides Institute & Museum of Art in Eastport. Tides Institute & Museum of Art

Art lovers will find one of America’s best art museums on the coast of Maine, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of 10 best art museums on Friday as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Tides Institute & Museum of Art in Eastport ranked No. 10. The top art museum in America is Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, Georgia.

Here’s what USA Today wrote, in part, about Tides Institute & Museum of Art:

Located on the U.S./Canada border, the Tides Institute & Museum of Art offers collections that focus on the art of the northeast coast and include interests in architecture and history. During the pandemic crisis, the museum’s online program has continued to make cultural resources and links available, providing access to artifacts from their extensive collections. — USA Today’s 10Best

Stockbridge was also named among the 10 best small town art scenes, ranking No. 10 thanks to Chesterwood, the Norman Rockwell Museum, Schantz Galleries Contemporary Glass, Tanglewood, and more.

The top small town art scene is in Tubac, Ariz.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

