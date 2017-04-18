Yes, a beer garden is coming to the Greenway — run by Trillium

An outdoor beer garden is coming to the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

The Greenway Conservancy has tapped Massachusetts brewery Trillium to operate the open-air space, slated to open this summer. The beer garden will occupy the geographic center of the 1.5-mile park, giving drinkers views of Boston Harbor through the Rowes Wharf arch.

The Conservancy solicited bids for the project from brewers, food truck operators, and restaurant groups before selecting Trillium, which has breweries in both Canton and nearby Fort Point. The nonprofit agency is slated to lose 40 percent of its budget when its contract with the state expires on June 30. Greenway officials hope profits from the beer garden will help offset the $2 million annual shortfall.

