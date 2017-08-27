Ginger beer and kombucha are having a moment

Ginger Libation from Artisan Beverage Cooperative.
–Artisan Beverage Cooperative
By
August 27, 2017

You probably haven’t had a true ginger beer.

Even ardent Moscow Mule fans might be surprised to learn they’re mixing their vodka and muddled lime with a soft-drink variant of ginger ale, made under labels like Gosling’s and Barritts.

Invented by the British in the 18th century, traditional ginger beer is alcoholic — as high as 8 or 9 percent. It’s made with a “ginger beer plant,’’ a starter of lemon, sugar, and ginger that spurs the drink to ferment, much like a “mother’’ helps sourdough bread rise.

Complicating things further, real ginger beer isn’t technically beer, which by definition contains grain. Today, most outfits making the good, old stuff classify the drink as a wine, which is how the Artisan Beverage Cooperative in Greenfield sells theirs.

Advertisement

To get around the naming issue, the co-op labels its beverage Ginger Libation. The drink is an evolved home-brew recipe, scaled up to 500-gallon batches, and varies from the English tradition only in the use of a gluten-free yeast rather than a starter.

“We were a winery, so we sort of made more of a wine style with a little higher alcohol,’’ says Garth Shaneyfelt, the co-op’s general manager. “It’s just fruit juices and sugar and ginger in there.’’

The co-op also makes a Local Libation with local ginger, cider, and cranberries, as well as blueberry and dry-hopped versions.

Shaneyfelt is one of six equal owners of the co-op, whose 20 employees craft kombucha under the Katalyst brand and make Green River Ambrosia, a kind of mead.

“We sort of joke that wanted to go into a business where we have to explain absolutely everything that we do, because nobody’s heard of any of it,’’ says Shaneyfelt.

The drinks play off each other nicely in the company’s tap room, where customers can sample from six varieties of kombucha.

“We usually have a bunch of different flavors that we’re trying out that we’re not bottling or canning yet,’’ says Shaneyfelt. “This spring actually, I have a big spruce tree in my backyard, and I picked a bunch of spruce tips and made a kombucha and also a spruce libation, which was kind of fun.’’

Advertisement

The tap room is a welcoming place even for someone who doesn’t drink alcohol.

“The kombucha’s a nice counterpoint,’’ says Shaneyfelt. “Kombucha can certainly have a tang, but a lot of kids —especially out here in hippie Western Mass. — a lot of kids are into kombucha.’’

Artisan Beverage Coop products have made their way into the Boston area. The tap room (324 Wells St., Greenfield) is open Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

TOPICS: Food
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A previous Le Diner en Blanc.
Events
This Boston party's location is so secret, not even the guests know where it will be August 25, 2017 | 3:20 PM
Fried clam testing.
Food
A renowned local chef ranked the area’s fried clam joints August 25, 2017 | 9:18 AM
Music
Taylor Swift releases new song 'Look What You Made Me Do' August 25, 2017 | 9:07 AM
Love Letters
We’re about to leave for college August 25, 2017 | 9:05 AM
Entertainment
Alec Baldwin revives Trump impression for summer spinoff of 'SNL' August 25, 2017 | 7:12 AM
FILE - AUGUST 24: Actor Jay Thomas, known for his roles in Murphy Brown, Cheers, and Love & War, had died of cancer. He was 69. NEW YORK - JULY 21: Actor Jay Thomas attends the SIRIUS XM Radio celebrity fantasy football draft at Hard Rock Cafe - Times Square on July 21, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Getty Images for SIRIUS XM Radio)
TV
'Cheers' actor Jay Thomas dies August 24, 2017 | 5:48 PM
Lobster roll from Luke's Lobster ( photo by Adam B. Atkinson)
Restaurants
Restaurateur advocating for new lobster emoji in campaign August 24, 2017 | 12:48 PM
Back entrance of the Franklin Park Zoo.
Parenting
7 ways to get your kids excited for school to start August 24, 2017 | 9:53 AM
Love Letters
After sex, his ‘behavior instantly changed’ August 24, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Love Letters chat August 24, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Events
10 things to do from now through Sunday August 24, 2017 | 5:00 AM
TV
Dennis Lehane takes the wheel of Stephen King’s ‘Mercedes’ and has a blast August 24, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Commune with girlfriends (and goats) at new Gurney’s Newport Resort August 24, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
A $2,000 night at New England’s top resort. Is it worth it? August 24, 2017 | 12:00 AM
8-19-2017 Dorchester, Mass. Over 1800 guests attended Brew at the Zoo to benefit the Zoo New England. L. to R. are Vinny Donofrio of Boston, Brandon Scott of Somervill, Jewel Castle of Boston, Oscar Kutch of Jmaica Plain, Riley Aronson of Worcester and Hayley Cohen of Cambridge. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party Pics: Brew at the Zoo and Fisherman’s Feast August 23, 2017 | 9:34 PM
8-10-2017 Sandwich, Mass. Guest dinner held at the Heritage Museum and Gardens in Sandwich, with featured guests Maury Povich, award winning television talk show host and his wife Connie Chung renowed news anchor and journalist. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party Pics: Heritage Dinner and a croquet tournament August 23, 2017 | 8:56 PM
8-4-2017 Osterville, Mass. 600 guests attended 24th Annual Joe Cronin Memorial Jimmy Fund Fishing Tournament with a auction and dinner held at the Nauticus Marine in Osterville, the event raised 300,000 dollars. L. to R. Catherine Smith and Alex Pedicini both of Boston. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party Pics: Joe Cronin Memorial Fishing Tournament and Cottage Park Regatta August 23, 2017 | 7:40 PM
7-27-2017 Boston, Mass. 150 guests attended Christmas in the City in July at the Seaport Hotel, all proceeds will go to 100 percent volunteer-run Christmas in the City. L. to R. are Dawn Laporte of South Boston, Jessica Miley of Kansas City, Santa and Helnna Saraiva of Dracut. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party Pics: Christmas in the City and 23rd Annual Food Fest August 23, 2017 | 7:19 PM
This cover image released by Big Machine shows art for Swift's upcoming album.
Music
Taylor Swift ends intrigue, announces new album in November August 23, 2017 | 1:13 PM
Rocher Perce from the Gaspe Peninsula in Québec, Canada.
Travel
Touring Canada's Gaspe peninsula on 2 wheels August 23, 2017 | 11:39 AM
Love Letters
I had to walk away from an online love August 23, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Celebs
Mark Wahlberg tops Forbes list of highest-paid actors August 22, 2017 | 12:12 PM
Love Letters
He says my sex drive is too high August 22, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Beer
6 Massachusetts beers to drink right now August 22, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Restaurants
Pizza restaurant reopens 18 months after fatal crash August 21, 2017 | 4:08 PM
This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows a rendering by Norman Rockwell of one of his best known paintings.
Arts
Norman Rockwell baseball painting sells for $1.6M at auction August 21, 2017 | 1:51 PM
john oliver
TV
Boston 'just got un-racist,’ John Oliver says in segment on nuclear waste August 21, 2017 | 9:53 AM
Love Letters
I compare every woman to her August 21, 2017 | 8:44 AM
FROM MERLIN ARCHIVE DO NOT RESEND TO LIBRARY Boston - 4/15/2000 - Public Garden - The swan boats are back for another season. Library Tag 02062005 Business & Money / OPS / bg store / swan boats 18marathon Library Tag 04182010 Travel - New England
Parenting
9 family-friendly activities to tackle before summer ends August 21, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Travel
Skip the stress: Elope at these inns August 20, 2017 | 12:00 AM