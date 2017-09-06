Aeronaut showcases its artistic flair

Somerville’s Aeronaut Brewing Co. may be the most artistically-inclined brewery in Boston.

It’s not just the beer making, a craft which brewers everywhere describe as a balance between art and science, a kind of carefully-measured virtuosity.

Aeronaut’s appreciation for art can be seen right in the tap room, which has hosted a Boston Symphony Orchestra Community Chamber Concert and hangs works from local visual artists of all kinds. Aeronaut even employs an arts and cultural liaison, whose job it is to set up these kinds of exchanges. For the upcoming “pindrop sessions,” arts liaison Jason McCool has scheduled the Boston Chamber Symphony for a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 (“duh duh duh duuuuuh”) on Oct. 1.

“It’s probably the most infamous piece of classical music ever composed,” says McCool. “But how many have heard it played by a full orchestra live in a brewery?”

Before then, Aeronaut is collaborating with deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum for “Arts and Ales,” a Sept. 7 tasting at the Lincoln museum pairing Aeronaut beers to some of the 50 modern and contemporary sculptures dotting the museum’s lawn.

How does one pair a beer to a sculpture? It’s a question that was left to deCordova individual giving manager Lizbie Harbison, who in the third year of the event has matched specific sculptures to Aeronaut’s eclectic lineup of brews. And so Robot Crush, an American pilsner, will be matched with “Blubat,” “Ugly Mess,” and “Homewrecker,” three sculptures from American artist Aaron Curry, whose cartoon-like appearances remind Harbison of robots. Another pairing links Aeronaut’s Imperial Galaxy Cirrocumulus, an imperial IPA, with artist Ron Rudnicki’s “Rain Gates,” a site-specific piece made of granite rock and plantings in which water flows through an archway and creates a meditative viewing experience.

“We wanted the event to be somewhat art focused,” says Harbison, who worked off the brewers’ tasting notes. “Some of the pairings are a stretch, but it’s a fun way to get out and enjoy the art.”

Tickets to the event are $20 and grant patrons access to live music, two full-size beers or four tastings, and entry to the sculpture park (adult admission is normally $14). Additional beer will be available for purchase. Children 12 and under are free. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

“It’s a great way to finish off the summer,” says Harbison.