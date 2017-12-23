This brewery has been making a Christmas beer for 43 years

By
5:00 AM
Anchor Christmas Ale —Anchor Brewing Company

It seems almost unfathomable that any single craft beer could be 43 years old.

Before Jim Koch started brewing in his kitchen, before Harpoon dusted off its slice of the Boston waterfront, San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing Co. was challenging the way beer was made and sold. And so in 1975, nearly a decade before the big East Coast outfits took up shop, Anchor released the first holiday beer since the end of Prohibition.

Anchor Christmas Ale has become legendary, a marker to count the years by as the formula in the bottle, and the tree on the label, changes. It’s a beer current brewmaster Scott Ungermann was aware of when he first toured the brewery as a college student.

Advertisement

“My dad used to buy it going back to the ’70s,’’ says Ungermann. “I actually kept one of the bottles for my bottle collection. It’s one of the only parts of my collection that’s survived.’’

Anchor starts working on Christmas Ale in the spring, discussing tweaks to the recipe and choosing the tree, which for 2017 is a Santa Lucia Fir, a rare species from the Santa Lucia mountain range along California’s central coast. Bay Area artist James Stitt has been drawing the labels since 1975.

For the second year in a row, Anchor has decided to up the ante on Christmas Ale, raising the ABV from 6.5 percent to 6.7 percent (it was 5.5 two years ago). Also different this year is an increased use of specialty malts, as well as “a much more direct spice note,’’ according to Ungermann. While the recipe changes — and is kept a secret — the spirit of the drink is constant.

“I remember when I first started homebrewing, I was gonna brew a batch in the fall and give it to everybody for Christmas,’’ says Ungermann. “Back when Anchor started this it was fun that it had a secret recipe, and it’s always been fun. We give some vague hints at what we do but we like to keep it secret.’’

Advertisement

The 2017 version of Anchor Christmas has notes of dark fruits in the nose and tastes like creamy bittersweet chocolate and coffee (but not in a stout-y way). The spices are present as little tingles in the back of the throat rather than some kind of chai assault.

As for how Anchor is paying homage to the history of the beer, Ungermann says he recently assigned one of his brewers to scour the archives for old recipes.

“It would be really fun to brew the ’86 or the ’94,’’ says Ungermann.

TOPICS: Beer How to Boston Holiday
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Entertainment
Local teacher wins Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' December 23, 2017 | 10:12 AM
The Boston Frog Pond offers students half-price admission to skate on Tuesdays, from mid-November to mid-March.
Lifestyle
USA Today readers say the Boston Common Frog Pond is the best skating rink in America December 23, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Mariah Carey performs during the New Year's Eve Countdown at Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION)
Music
Mariah Carey is returning to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' December 22, 2017 | 7:36 PM
Entertainment
What critics are saying about Matt Damon's 'Downsizing' December 22, 2017 | 4:20 PM
Ice rink bumper cars in Providence.
Travel
You can ride bumper cars on ice in Providence December 22, 2017 | 1:19 PM
Hot buttered rum from Oak Long Kitchen + Bar.
Food
8 holiday cocktail recipes local bartenders love December 22, 2017 | 1:11 PM
Travel
2 local cities are among America's most romantic for winter travel, according to TripAdvisor December 22, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'After seven weeks, he wants me to move' December 22, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Elizabeth Banks at the Universal Studios lot in Universal City, Calif. on Dec. 1, 2017.
Celebs
Elizabeth Banks was a frustrated actress. Now she’s a determined mogul. December 22, 2017 | 1:15 AM
Music
Boston Symphony Orchestra cuts ties with guest conductor after sexual misconduct allegations December 21, 2017 | 5:38 PM
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 21: Cam'ron and Jim Jones perform at Spotify's RapCaviar Live in New York at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Spotify)
Music
8 live shows worth leaving home for this weekend December 21, 2017 | 3:32 PM
Restaurants
Get curated cheese boards, fresh pastries, and avocado toast at this new local market December 21, 2017 | 1:34 PM
Travel
Taking care of Vermont just in time for ski season December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Two people skinning, the practice of climbing up slopes on skis, at a Colorado resort.
Travel
For some skiers, it's uphill all the way December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Travel
Qantas denies passenger lounge access — over her Uggs December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Travel
A new kind of fitness retreat for New Year's fitness goals December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Travel
This New York hotel is a destination for design December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Maria Menounos on the cover of Women's Health.
Celebs
Maria Menounos reveals new details about brain tumor battle in Women's Health cover story December 21, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Ice Castle
Travel
You can walk through these gigantic, glowing ice castles in New Hampshire December 21, 2017 | 11:40 AM
Ashley Judd attends The Women's Media Center 2017 Women's Media Awards at Capitale in New York on Oct. 26, 2017.
Celebs
The Associated Press names its entertainer of the year December 21, 2017 | 11:31 AM
Married Couple Smiling
Arts
The ‘man flu’ may be real. But many women don’t want to believe it December 21, 2017 | 11:25 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'They let the air out of my boyfriend’s tires' December 21, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England.
Celebs
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos released December 21, 2017 | 7:58 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters Chat December 21, 2017 | 7:03 AM
Skaters dressed as characters from the movie 'Frozen' in Disney on Ice.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend December 21, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Travel
Straighten up and fly right with the help of these travel products December 21, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Tiny New Zealand keeping up with huge demand for its wines December 21, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Celebrate the end of 2017 at these New England mountain destinations December 21, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Getting up to speed in the Kenyan village of Iten December 21, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Celebs
Khloe Kardashian confirms pregnancy with Instagram post December 20, 2017 | 7:34 PM