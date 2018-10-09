Sam Adams and Brooklyn Brewery made a savage playoff bet

There’s nothing like a good bet to keep a fierce rivalry interesting, and as the Red Sox face the Yankees in Game 4 of the playoff series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, two breweries are putting their pride — and the name of one of their beers — on the line.

Jamaica Plain-based Samuel Adams, owned by Boston Beer Company, tweeted at New York’s Brooklyn Brewery on Friday night with a wager: The founder of the losing team not only has to toast with the winning brewery’s beer in a video, it will also have to rename a beer in its respective tap room in honor of the winning team.

It all started, of course, with a little trash talk.

Hey @BrooklynBrewery wanna hear a joke? New York’s baseball team. — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) October 5, 2018

“This was a bet the breweries came up with together,” Meaghan Quinn, Boston Beer Company’s communications specialist, told Boston.com in an email. “Both founders, Jim [Koch] and Steve [Hindy], are in on the bet and excited to support their respective teams.”

Sam Adams has challenged Boston rivals to bets before. In January before Super Bowl LII, Sam Adams teamed up with Jack’s Abby’s in Framingham for a bet against Philadelphia’s Yuengling and Victory breweries. (Sam Adams lost.) The previous year, the Boston brewery won a Super Bowl LI bet it made with SweetWater Brewery in Atlanta.

This season, the stakes are even higher, as Sam Adams replaced longtime sponsor Budweiser in December 2017 as the official beer for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox currently lead the Yankees 2-1 in the series, and Tuesday’s away game will be one step closer to realizing a brewery, er, baseball champion.