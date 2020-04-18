5 steps local breweries are taking to make the most of things

“It’s a lot to replace,” says Barrel House Z founder Russ Heissner. “And as any restaurant and bar owner will tell you, it’s a lot of gross profit, and not just revenue, to replace as well.”

It’s a situation many brewers say is not sustainable, with the only relief in sight the hope of relaxed social distancing rules that get breweries, bars, and restaurants operating at some semblance of normalcy sometime in the future.

But craft brewers are a resilient bunch, a group that largely came into business swimming upstream against bigger competition, and have continued to innovate and contribute to the community since.

Here are five ways Massachusetts brewers are making the best of it.

They’re offering curbside pickup and delivery.

Dozens of local Massachusetts breweries are offering curbside beer pickup, and in some cases delivery.

“Some part of us was like, ‘Is anybody even gonna want this?’ Trillium co-founder Esther Tetreault said of a delivery model that’s been up and running for a few weeks. “But we’ve gotten some really positive feedback.”

Last week, I received a Trillium delivery myself to my home on the South Shore. Ordering was easy — I logged onto Trillium’s website the day before, and a mixed case of pastry stouts and IPAs arrived at my house in a refrigerated van. I definitely missed the opportunity to try a few small pours of the beers in a tap room before making my selection, but Trillium is Trillium, and free delivery for beers like that may never come around again.

More delivery notes: If you’re ordering from Trillium, log on early. Each day is a different delivery zone, and slots fill up minutes after opening. Several smaller breweries are delivering as well and may be more local to you; it never hurts to call and ask. Finally, Night Shift entered into the delivery space just a few days ago, and will bring you coffee as well as beer.

Parties are canceled, but many new beers aren’t.

In a Facebook post last week, Notch Brewing founder Chris Lohring wrote, “We will never have a 10 year anniversary party, but the beer was already brewed and we can crack one open on Zoom. You’ll see this in a few weeks.” Attached to the post was a flyer for Desítka, a triple-decocted lager that’s sure to be as special as everything Notch makes.

Tomorrow's release? Overnight Oats, a Wild Oat Lager brewed in collaboration with our friends at @CamBrewingCo! Brewed with raw oats, a sourdough culture, and our house Lager yeast, it's a super drinkable classic with a twist. Come and get it – starting tomorrow at noon. pic.twitter.com/yUsT6lOBbX — Lamplighter Brewing Co. (@LamplighterBrew) April 8, 2020