A guide to Oktoberfest celebrations in Massachusetts Where to go to celebrate the festivities with beer, food, and more. A stein hosting competition as part of the Oktoberfest celebration at Idle Hands. Photo provided

Why go to Munich when you can be in Massachusetts?

Between September and October, breweries, bars, and restaurants across Massachusetts are celebrating this well-known German holiday with a variety of activities.

So mark your calendars, put on the lederhosen, get ready to drink some beer at these Massachusetts Oktoberfest events.

The indoor-outdoor Oktoberfest festival features a festive stein-hoisting competition and oom-pah music to set the scene during the brewery’s 11th anniversary extravaganza.

Get into the spirit of things by visiting all your favorite Boston bars.

Participate in a stein-hosting contest and enjoy good food and live music.

Dancing, revelry, and feasting will abound, with both German and American food and drinks.

The gardens around the Georgian Colonial will be transformed into picturesque Bavarian festival grounds. Festive attire like lederhosen is strongly encouraged.

This celebration has a New England twist, showcasing New England craft brewers along with German food.

This Oktoberfest celebration features fun activities for the whole family.

Harpoon’s Dogtoberfest allows furry friends to join the celebration, making the day all the more paw-some.

Harvard Square will be hosting its 43rd annual Oktoberfest, filled with food and fun activities.